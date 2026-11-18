MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the security forces for killing Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Kulgam, describing him as the outfit's last known active local terrorist in Kashmir.

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In a post on X, Shah said the operation reflected a high degree of coordination among the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and intelligence agencies.

“With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today,” Shah wrote.

He said Bhat's associate, Umar Nisar, had also been killed in Kulgam two days earlier, adding that the entire operation was marked by a high level of synergy.

“The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies,” the Home Minister said.

Bhat was killed in an encounter in Zangalpora village of Devsar area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. He was wanted in connection with the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint at Akhran, in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.

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According to officials, Bhat had taken shelter inside a mosque and refused repeated appeals by senior Army and police officers to surrender. Security forces exercised restraint to avoid damage to the religious structure before concluding the operation.

Bhat and his associate Umar Nisar Dar were allegedly involved in the attack on the CRPF checkpoint. While Dar was killed in an encounter near the Laru bypass on Monday, Bhat had managed to escape the security cordon before being tracked down and killed on Wednesday.