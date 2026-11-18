BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Nov. 18, 2026 - On November 15, 2026, the California Branch of the Royal Society of St. George held its Autumn Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, in celebration of the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III. During the luncheon, Sir Roger Neal, FRSA, Deputy Chairman of the California Branch, presented on behalf of the Society the King Charles III Humanitarian Medal to Prof. Lingyun Xiang, a U.S.-based economist, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global economic governance, international scientific and technological cooperation, and humanitarian and public-welfare causes.

Sir Roger Neal, FRSA, Deputy Chairman of the Royal Society of St. George - California Branch, with Prof. Lingyun Xiang at the Autumn Luncheon in Beverly Hills on November 15, 2026. Photo: Royal Society of St. George - California Branch

At the presentation ceremony, Sir Roger Neal read the Society's official citation, praising Professor Xiang's scholarship, international influence, and resilience in the face of adversity:

“Professor Lingyun Xiang is a distinguished economist, writer, inventor, and international scholar. He is a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a Foreign Academician of the Academy of Engineering Sciences of Ukraine, a Life Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic, and a Foreign Academician of the European Academy of Natural Sciences. Over the years, he has served as an economic and financial adviser to the governments and royal families of more than 30 countries.”

“A prolific scholar, Professor Xiang has published more than ten books. His recent works published in China include How to Change Your Life in a Day and Trusted Data Assets. He is a Lifetime Professor at the European United University and a guest professor at Peking University and other institutions of higher learning in China. His research and writings span economics, finance, frontier technology, and the digital economy, and his work has been recognized by leading academic and professional institutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia.”

“As a devout Christian, Professor Xiang's faith has always guided his scholarship and his life. Years ago, when he set out to build a Borderless Science and Technology Platform that brought together more than 50 international academicians, his faith and independent stance drew online attacks and personal threats from vested interest groups. He chose not to fight back, but to answer with silence and perseverance. As he often says: 'Technology has no borders, but conscience has direction.' It is this steadfast conviction, and a lifetime devoted to serving others, that embodies the noble spirit this Humanitarian Medal honors.”

Sir Roger Neal presents the framed certificate of the King Charles III Humanitarian Medal to Prof. Lingyun Xiang, who holds the medal. Photo: Royal Society of St. George - California Branch

Sir Roger Neal then pinned the medal on Professor Xiang and presented him with the certificate of honor, as guests responded with warm applause.

Prof. Lingyun Xiang delivers his acceptance remarks at the luncheon. Photo: Royal Society of St. George - California Branch

In his acceptance remarks, Professor Xiang expressed his sincere gratitude to the Society.“My heartfelt thanks to the Royal Society of St. George, to Sir Roger, and to every friend who has supported me along the way,” he said.“This medal belongs to all who believe that technology has no borders, but conscience has direction.”

The California Branch noted that Professor Xiang has long devoted his scholarship and innovation in science and technology to advancing international exchange and human well-being, and that his cross-cultural vision and humanitarian spirit fully reflect the purpose for which the medal was established. The Autumn Luncheon brought together distinguished representatives from business, academia, culture, and diplomacy to witness the occasion.

Guests raise their glasses in a toast at the Autumn Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Photo: Royal Society of St. George - California Branch