MENAFN - GetNews)West Marion Forestry MulchingWest Marion Forestry Mulching is giving commercial property owners winter advice on clearing brush, overgrown lots and tree lines. With growth slowed and ground easier to work, winter is a practical time to set up a regular maintenance plan.

DUNNELLON, FL - Nov. 18, 2026 - West Marion Forestry Mulching, a Dunnellon forestry service, is offering commercial property owners its advice for the winter months: plan land and brush maintenance now, while the growing season has slowed and the ground is easier to work. The crew serves commercial sites across west Marion County and nearby communities.

Overgrown lots, brush and unmanaged tree lines cost commercial property owners money. Left alone, they can also become a safety and liability problem. The crew's advice centers on clearing that growth and then keeping it on a regular schedule.

Key takeaways:

Overgrown lots, brush and unmanaged tree lines cost commercial owners money and can create liability.

Forestry mulching clears vegetation fast and leaves the ground covered with natural mulch, which means less hauling.

Winter is a good time to plan, since growth slows and the ground is easier to work.

Owners with one site or several get one crew and clear communication from start to finish.

The crew works in Ocala, Lecanto, Hernando and Dunnellon and is open seven days a week.

Why does a regular schedule matter?

A single cleanup fixes a lot for a season. A regular schedule keeps it fixed. West Marion Forestry Mulching sets up maintenance plans for commercial properties so brush, saplings and tree lines stay under control instead of growing back into a safety issue between visits. Owners who manage several sites can put all of them under one plan with one crew.

How forestry mulching works on commercial land

Forestry mulching grinds vegetation in place. The result is cleared land with a layer of natural mulch on the ground, so there is less hauling and less disruption to the property and the people using it. The same approach supports the crew's other services: brush and underbrush clearing, small tree and sapling removal, site preparation for construction, pasture and field maintenance, roadside and trail mowing, and property reclamation.

When to call a professional

Owners should bring in a crew when brush has spread past what routine mowing can handle, when tree lines are unmanaged, or when a lot is being prepared for construction. Winter gives time to walk a property, get a free estimate and set a plan before spring growth returns.

About West Marion Forestry Mulching

West Marion Forestry Mulching opened in 2025 and provides forestry mulching, land clearing, brush clearing and tree service for commercial and other properties in Ocala, Lecanto, Hernando and the surrounding area. The crew is open seven days a week and offers free estimates. Learn more at westmarionforestrymulching.