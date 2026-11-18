MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Ruby Dhalla, President & CEO of Dhalla Group of Companies, was invited to a traditional Diwali diya-lighting ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. The gathering brought together prominent Indian-American business leaders and the Ambassador of India to celebrate Diwali's message of light

Washington, D.C., USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Dr. Ruby Dhalla, award-winning hotelier, entrepreneur, trailblazer, and President & CEO of Dhalla Group of Companies, was invited to attend a traditional Diwali diya-lighting ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., during this year's Diwali celebrations.

The intimate gathering brought together prominent Indian-American business leaders and the Ambassador of India to celebrate Diwali and its universal message of light, hope, unity, and prosperity.

Dr. Dhalla's journey as a successful entrepreneur and business leader reflects a remarkable story of breaking barriers and creating opportunities. As a woman of Indian origin with an accomplished career in public service and business, she continues to inspire communities through her leadership, dedication, and commitment to building meaningful connections across cultures.

“As a proud Canadian and a woman of Indian origin, it is a great honour to celebrate Diwali at the White House and represent the values, heritage, and aspirations of the global Indian community. Diwali reminds us that courage triumphs over fear, hope overcomes hardship, and unity rises above division,” said Dr. Dhalla.

“Light has no nationality. Hope has no borders. The future belongs to those who build bridges between nations and bring people together.”

The celebration marked a special occasion highlighting leadership, cultural representation, international relationships, and the universal message of Diwali.

About Dhalla Group of Companies

Dhalla Group of Companies is a Canadian company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, operating in the healthcare, real estate, and hospitality sectors, with hotel assets across North America. The Group has its roots in healthcare clinics established by Dr. Ruby Dhalla and her late brother, Dr. Neil Dhalla, and has since grown into a diversified enterprise expanding its hotel portfolio in the United States and Europe. Led by President & CEO Dr. Ruby Dhalla, recipient of AAHOA's Outstanding Woman Hotelier of the Year Award (2024), the Group is committed to building lasting value through passion, purpose, integrity, and service to the communities it serves.