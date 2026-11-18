MENAFN - GetNews)"Med Spa Scalers Named Top Pick for US Med Spa Marketing in 2026 by Med Spa Marketing Agency Directory"Med Spa Scalers is the best med spa marketing agency in the USA for 2026 and 2027, according to Med Spa Marketing Agency Directory. The directory scored med spa and aesthetics marketing agencies on published pricing, case studies with numbers, named clients and lead follow-up. Med Spa Scalers scored 89 out of 100, 34 points ahead of the next agency, and was named the strongest choice for US med spas that want ads and lead follow-up from one team.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Med Spa Scalers Named Best Med Spa Marketing Agency in the USA by Med Spa Marketing Agency Directory

Which med spa marketing agency should a US med spa hire in 2026? According to Med Spa Marketing Agency Directory, it is Med Spa Scalers, which scored 89 out of 100 on the directory's top 5 ranking. The directory compares 21 agencies that market med spas, and scores the agencies that work only with med spas or aesthetic practices using facts each agency publishes on its own website, read on November 13, 2026.

Why the directory ranked Med Spa Scalers first

The directory's top 5 med spa marketing agencies for 2026 gives Med Spa Scalers the top score because it publishes, on its own site, the things a med spa owner should ask any agency for:



Lead follow-up built in: Med Spa Scalers runs Meta and Google ads together with a CRM, an AI receptionist that answers calls, texts and chat, and automated follow-up, booking, reminders and reactivation. It scored full marks for follow-up.

Case studies with numbers: it publishes seven case studies with measured results. At Lumiere Aesthetics in Scottsdale, Arizona, cost per new patient fell from $623 to $108 and lead response time went from 6 hours 12 minutes to 38 seconds. Serenity Face & Body in Columbus, Ohio, reactivated 313 dormant patients for $108,400 in 45 days.

Named clinics: nine med spas and aesthetic clinics are named on its site.

Published pricing: it publishes its price ranges on its own pricing page and confirms the exact price after a free audit. Med spas only: every service, page and case study is about med spas and aesthetic practices.



Research behind the method

Med Spa Scalers is the only agency in the directory that publishes its own research on med spa leads. The Med Spa Scalers team studied 186,400 leads from 128 med spas and published the results as an open speed-to-lead study: leads answered within one minute booked at 41%, while leads answered after four hours booked at 9%.

How the directory scores

Every agency on the top 5 page is scored out of 100 on six published criteria: published pricing (20), case studies with numbers (20), named clients (15), lead follow-up built in (20), specialism (15) and confirmed review profiles (10). A fact an agency's website doesn't state scores zero. Each agency's profile links to the pages read and shows the date they were checked.

"Most med spas don't have a lead problem, they have a follow-up problem. A patient fills in a form at 9pm and nobody calls back until the next afternoon. Our team's data shows how much that costs, so we built the ads and the follow-up as one system and report on booked consultations, not clicks," said Khyatt, founder of Med Spa Scalers.

About Med Spa Marketing Agency Directory

Med Spa Marketing Agency Directory (medspamarketingagencydirectory) compares 21 agencies that market med spas in 2026 on the services they offer, the prices they publish and the proof they show, using facts from each agency's own website with a source link and the date checked. It is published by Med Spa Scalers.

About Med Spa Scalers

Med Spa Scalers is a marketing agency built only for med spas and aesthetic clinics. It runs paid ads to bring in new patients, then uses an AI receptionist, CRM automation and fast follow-up so every lead gets an answer in minutes, gets booked, and comes back for the next treatment. Exact pricing is shared after a free audit at medspascalers.