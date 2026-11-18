TAMPA, FLORIDA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Christopher Dixon discussing RMD and estate planning

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

Christopher shared insights on the common misconceptions surrounding RMDs, emphasizing the importance of strategic planning to potentially avoid penalties and tax implications. He highlighted that many people may be unaware of RMDs until it's too late, and stressed the necessity of better understanding around converting taxable assets to tax-free ones to potentially minimize future tax burdens.

Plan RMDs to Avoid Tax Penalties

As individuals approach retirement age, one of the crucial financial concepts they must understand is the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD). RMDs represent the minimum amount that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) mandates retirees to withdraw from their retirement accounts, such as IRAs and 401(k)s, once they reach a certain age. Failing to plan for RMDs can lead to significant tax penalties, making it essential for retirees to strategize effectively. This essay will discuss the importance of RMD planning and offer insights into how individuals can avoid tax penalties associated with these mandatory withdrawals.

Understanding RMDs

RMDs are often misunderstood, with many individuals unaware of their existence until they are faced with the requirement. As highlighted by financial expert Christopher Dixon in a recent podcast, RMDs can be likened to a“ticking time bomb”-a tax time bomb that can catch retirees off guard. The IRS expects retirees to begin withdrawing from their retirement accounts at age 73 (as of 2023) to ensure that tax revenue is collected on these deferred assets. Failure to withdraw the required amount can result in a hefty penalty: 50% of the amount that should have been withdrawn. Therefore, understanding RMDs is not just a matter of compliance but a critical component of effective financial planning.

The Importance of Tax Planning

One of the most effective strategies for managing RMDs is proactive tax planning. Before RMDs kick in, retirees can consider converting some of their traditional retirement accounts into Roth IRAs. This conversion allows individuals to pay taxes on the converted amount upfront, thus avoiding future RMDs on those assets. As Dixon notes, the goal is to minimize the tax burden both during retirement and for heirs receiving the account after the retiree's death. By strategically converting assets to tax-free accounts, retirees can mitigate the impact of RMDs and avoid the associated penalties.

Strategic Withdrawal Planning

Once retirees begin taking RMDs, it is essential to have a clear strategy for how and from where to withdraw the funds. Many individuals mistakenly believe they must take RMDs proportionally from each of their retirement accounts. However, the IRS allows retirees to withdraw the total RMD amount from just one account if they choose. This flexibility can provide retirees with opportunities to optimize their tax situation. For example, withdrawing from an account that has lower growth potential or higher tax implications can help manage the overall tax burden.

Additionally, retirees should consider their overall income and tax bracket when planning their RMDs. As Dixon points out, many heirs inherit retirement accounts during their peak earning years, potentially pushing them into a higher tax bracket when they are required to withdraw funds. This situation can result in a double whammy: increased taxes on their income and the added burden of RMD taxes. By planning withdrawals strategically, retirees can help ensure that their heirs are not faced with an overwhelming tax liability.

Christopher shared:“RMDs is one of those things that just about everyone's going to have to go through, but almost nobody prepares for. In fact, people, when they're in their even late 60s, they've never even heard the acronym RMD. Half of those don't know what it stands for, but they all will find out.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, planning for RMDs is a critical aspect of retirement and estate planning. The risks associated with failing to withdraw the required amounts are significant, including steep penalties and increased tax burdens for both retirees and their heirs. By implementing proactive tax strategies, such as converting traditional retirement accounts to Roth IRAs, and developing a thoughtful withdrawal strategy, retirees can navigate RMDs effectively. Ultimately, the goal is to minimize tax liabilities and ensure a smoother financial transition for both retirees and their beneficiaries. Understanding and planning for RMDs is not just about compliance; it is about securing a financially stable future.

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About Christopher Dixon

Christopher Dixon is the Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group. He is responsible for the company vision and business strategy. Chris focuses on tax efficient strategies for retirees and advanced tax planning.

Chris received his Bachelor of Science. He graduated with Political Science Honors. He also studied through Harvard Business School and received his certificate in Sustainable Business Strategy.

He is a Registered Financial Consultant focused on helping retirees develop tax efficient strategies and income planning. He is also responsible for securing banking relationships with some of the top banks on Wall Street.

Christopher is a speaker at the firm's informational seminars on Taxes in Retirement and Social Security.

Christopher regularly trains other advisors from around the country on tax strategies for retirees.

He is co-host of Reinventing Retirement TV on ABC 10, NBC 8 and Fox 13. Reinventing Retirement Radio on WFLA 93.1, Chris is co-author of Total Tax Free Retirement book. He has authored articles in Newsmax Finance and also been featured in Yahoo! News Nasdaq and US News.

Chris sits on the board of the Advent Health Foundation.

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This is prepared for informational purposes only. It does not address specific investment objectives, or the financial situation, and the particular needs of any person who may receive this report. The information herein was obtained from various sources. Oxford Advisory Group does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of information provided by third parties. The information in this report is given as of the date indicated and is believed to be reliable. Oxford Advisory Group assumes no obligation to update this information or to advise on further developments relating to it.