UNITED STATES - Nov. 18, 2026 - Author Phillip Daley is proud to announce that his debut memoir, I'm From Slipe: A Testament to Family and Community, has received the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing the book's compelling storytelling, emotional depth, and meaningful contribution to preserving Jamaican cultural heritage. Through vivid recollections, historical insights, and deeply personal reflections, Daley delivers an inspiring testament to the transformative power of family, faith, education, and community.

Set against the backdrop of Slipe, a small rural village in Jamaica, the memoir chronicles Daley's extraordinary journey from humble beginnings to academic achievement, professional success, and international exploration. More than an autobiography, the book preserves the traditions, values, and collective memories of a close-knit community whose influence transcends generations and geographical boundaries.

In its review, Literary Titan praised Daley's ability to bring rural Jamaican life vividly to the page, highlighting his evocative descriptions of basket-making, rice cultivation, cricket, storytelling, and the everyday experiences that shaped his childhood. The review particularly commended his sensitive portrayals of family relationships, his reflections on overcoming a speech impediment, and his commitment to honoring the ordinary people whose sacrifices and wisdom helped shape his life.

Literary Titan observed,“Daley's patient attention to ordinary people is the book's lasting contribution.” The review further recognized the memoir's appeal to readers interested in Caribbean heritage, migration, education, family history, and the enduring influence of faith and community.

The book has also earned recognition from Kirkus Reviews, which described it as“A poignant tribute to a remote Jamaican village that effectively combines memoir and microhistory.”

Daley's narrative captures the richness of village life, from mango trees and bustling markets to the resilience of families who persevered through economic hardship. His journey unfolds through educational challenges, graduate studies in the Netherlands, migration to the United States, and travels across Europe, Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East. Along the way, he explores universal themes of identity, belonging, personal growth, and the responsibility to preserve one's roots.

The memoir also examines profound personal experiences, including family loss, enduring love, and the importance of intergenerational connections. Drawing upon archival research, genealogical exploration, historical accounts, and personal interviews, Daley creates a lasting record of Slipe's distinctive cultural identity.

The Literary Titan Book Award underscores the memoir's significance as both an inspiring personal achievement and a valuable contribution to Caribbean cultural storytelling. Ultimately, I'm From Slipe reminds readers that greatness can emerge from the most unexpected places and that the strength of a community often shapes the possibilities of generations to come.

Readers are invited to experience Phillip Daley's remarkable journey in I'm From Slipe: A Testament to Family and Community, available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Whether exploring Jamaican heritage, reflecting on family history, or seeking an uplifting story of perseverance and transformation, readers will discover a moving celebration of the people and places that shape our lives. Visit Amazon or Barnes & Noble to purchase a copy today.

About the Author

Phillip Daley is a Jamaican-born author, retired pharmaceutical scientist, and passionate advocate for preserving family and community heritage. Raised in the small rural village of Slipe, Jamaica, he overcame significant personal and educational challenges, including a childhood speech impediment, to achieve academic excellence and build a successful professional career.

His educational journey, which culminated in graduating at the top of his university class, inspired greater educational ambition and community pride in his hometown. After migrating to the United States in 1990, Daley established a career in the pharmaceutical industry while maintaining deep connections to his Jamaican roots.

An avid international traveler with a lifelong interest in history, genealogy, faith, and cultural exploration, Daley brings a distinctive global perspective to his writing. His debut book, I'm From Slipe: A Testament to Family and Community, reflects his dedication to documenting the experiences, traditions, and enduring values of the community that shaped him.

Daley currently resides near Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Judith.