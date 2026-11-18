MENAFN - GetNews)As the holiday shopping season gets underway, TOZO is bringing attractive Black Friday savings to shoppers worldwide, with special offers across its expanding lineup of audio products and smart technology. The promotion lets consumers explore innovative devices at compelling prices, from noise-canceling headphones and wireless earbuds to AI-powered smart glasses.

Designed to meet different listening preferences and lifestyle needs, TOZO's featured products combine advanced audio technologies, practical functionality, and thoughtful design, making them appealing choices for personal upgrades and holiday gifting alike.

Immersive Audio for Everyday Listening

For those seeking an immersive listening experience, the TOZO HT3 Over-Ear ANC Headphones combine adaptive active noise cancellation of up to -45dB with Hi-Res Audio support and Spatial Audio. Equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, they deliver detailed sound with powerful bass, while up to 90 hours of battery life provides extended listening for commutes, travel, and everyday entertainment.

For a compact and convenient listening experience, TOZO offers several true wireless options. The TOZO NC9 delivers everyday noise cancellation with a comfortable in-ear design, Transparency Mode, and practical features for daily use. Stepping up to a smarter listening experience, the TOZO NC9 Pro features a 1.47-inch smart touchscreen charging case, LDAC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support, and AI-powered features including translation, chat, and meeting notes.

The TOZO NC20 Pro offers another option for listeners who prioritize powerful noise cancellation and high-quality sound. Its adaptive hybrid ANC reduces noise by up to -52dB, while 12mm DLC dynamic drivers, LDAC, and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support deliver a detailed and immersive audio experience. Its smart touchscreen case adds convenient access to key controls and functions.

Secure, Comfortable Audio for Active Lifestyles

For fitness enthusiasts and those who prefer a more secure fit during movement, the TOZO QuietFit Earhook ANC Headphones are designed to stay in place through workouts and outdoor activities. Their ergonomic earhook structure combines flexible memory wire with a lightweight alloy design for a stable fit, while 13mm dynamic drivers and TOZO's BASS+ technology deliver powerful sound. Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, and Wind Noise Reduction provide greater listening flexibility across different environments.

A New Way to Experience Everyday AI

Beyond personal audio, TOZO is also bringing smart technology into everyday eyewear with TOZO AIVU AI Glasses. Featuring tinted waveguide lens technology, AIVU integrates an in-lens display with a sunglasses-inspired design. Its AI visual recognition and voice assistant help users identify objects, explore landmarks, and access information through natural voice interaction. Weighing approximately 45g, AIVU combines intelligent functionality with a lightweight design suited to everyday wear.

Explore More and Save This Black Friday

With featured products spanning over-ear headphones, true wireless earbuds, sports-focused audio, and AI smart glasses, TOZO's Black Friday promotion offers shoppers more opportunities to find technology that fits their needs and budgets while enjoying special seasonal savings.

Throughout the promotion, shoppers can discover exclusive Black Friday deals and attractive limited-time offers through the TOZO Store, Amazon, and other participating retail channels. Available products, promotional offers, and deal details may vary by market and platform.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit the official TOZO Store or their local participating sales channels to explore the latest Black Friday offers and discover more ways to upgrade their everyday technology this holiday season.

Visit the TOZO Official Store to explore the latest Black Friday deals and discover more ways to upgrade your everyday technology this holiday season.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.