UNITED STATES - Nov. 18, 2026 - What if humanity survived the Martian invasion of 1894, only to face an even deadlier threat two decades later? In Shadows of the Past, the first installment of Eric Goebelbecker's The Great War of the Worlds series, the horrors of World War I collide with an extraterrestrial menace in an electrifying tale of survival, betrayal, and technological warfare. Inspired by H.G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, this imaginative science fiction adventure redefines history as humanity confronts an enemy that has learned from its past defeat.

The year is 1915, and Europe is already engulfed in the devastation of the Great War. For German soldier Emil Zimmerman, the trenches are a living nightmare, but the terrifying howl of a Martian Wanderer signals something far worse. The invaders have returned, now adapted to Earth's environment and armed with devastating technology. When Emil uncovers a conspiracy involving a rogue German General secretly negotiating with the Martians, he must lead a dangerous mutiny and turn alien weaponry against humanity's enemies before Europe falls.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, brilliant engineer James Brogan discovers that the United States faces its own sinister threat. Working at Edison Laboratories, James investigates mysterious communication failures and a catastrophic explosion at Coney Island. As German spies and Martian sympathizers infiltrate positions of power, he must expose a high-ranking traitor and restore the Planetary Warning System before the invasion reaches New York.

Blending military action, political intrigue, and richly imagined alternate history, Shadows of the Past explores a chilling possibility: What happens when humanity harnesses the weapons of the very civilization that nearly destroyed it? From Martian heat rays to deadly Black Smoke, Goebelbecker builds a world where scientific advancement has transformed global warfare while raising profound questions about power, loyalty, and humanity's capacity for destruction.

The novel has earned praise from Literary Titan for its inventive premise, immersive worldbuilding, and thoughtful examination of technology's influence on society. In its review, Literary Titan highlights Goebelbecker's ability to create a recognizable yet dramatically altered historical landscape, praising the novel's compelling characters, authentic technical details, and balance of action with emotional depth.

Literary Titan concludes that Shadows of the Past "offers an imaginative continuation of Wells's classic premise while establishing a compelling world and characters worth following into the rest of the series."

With its combination of historical authenticity, extraterrestrial warfare, and suspenseful storytelling, Shadows of the Past offers an exciting reading experience for fans of H.G. Wells, Harry Turtledove, military science fiction, and alternate-history thrillers.

Discover a world where the Great War becomes humanity's greatest battle for survival. Shadows of the Past by Eric Goebelbecker is available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are invited to purchase their copies today and experience the explosive beginning of The Great War of the Worlds series, where Earth's most dangerous enemy has returned, and humanity's own ambitions may prove just as deadly.

About the Author

Eric Goebelbecker is the author of The Great War of the Worlds, an ongoing alternate-history science fiction series that reimagines the aftermath of the Martian invasion depicted in H.G. Wells's classic novel. The series currently comprises three books, with Shadows of the Past serving as its opening installment.

Goebelbecker's lifelong fascination with technology and science fiction has shaped both his professional career and his storytelling. He served in the U.S. Army repairing radar systems before transitioning into a career as a Wall Street programmer. His extensive technical experience brings realism and precision to the advanced weaponry, military operations, and scientific concepts featured in his fiction.

When he is not writing about Martian Tripods, tank battles, and alternate histories, Goebelbecker works as a freelance technology writer and trains dogs in New Jersey.