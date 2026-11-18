MENAFN - GetNews)“Egypt offers photographers thousands of years of history, remarkable landscapes and everyday life to photograph. We want to experience it with time to observe and create, not simply rush from one attraction to another.” - Lois Wyant, Photo AdventurePhoto Adventure Trips has announced an 11-day Egypt Photography Adventure for March 16–26, 2027. Limited to 10 photographers, the small-group journey will explore Cairo and Giza, Luxor, the Nile and Aswan with an itinerary designed around photography, including landscapes, architecture, culture, people and night photography.

Franklinton, North Carolina - Nov. 18, 2026 - Photo Adventure Trips has announced a small-group Egypt Photography Adventure taking place March 16–26, 2027. The 11-day, 10-night photography journey will take a maximum of 10 photographers through Cairo and Giza, Luxor, the Nile and Aswan, with an itinerary created around photographic opportunities rather than a traditional sightseeing schedule.

Egypt provides an extraordinary range of subjects for travel photographers, from ancient architecture and desert landscapes to the Nile, local culture and everyday life. The Photo Adventure Trips itinerary is being designed to give photographers opportunities to slow down, observe their surroundings and create photographs rather than simply moving from one attraction to the next.

The journey begins in the Cairo and Giza area before continuing to Luxor and the Nile. A private Dahabiya sailing experience will provide a different perspective of the river and surrounding landscapes as the group travels toward Aswan.

The March dates also coincide with the full moon on March 22, adding another photographic element to the journey. Evening, sunset and night photography are an important part of the Photo Adventure Trips concept, allowing photographers to experience destinations as the light and atmosphere change.

“Egypt offers photographers thousands of years of history, remarkable landscapes and everyday life to photograph,” said Lois Wyant, co-host of Photo Adventure Trips.“We want to experience it with time to observe and create, not simply rush from one attraction to another," added Lois Wyant.

The Egypt adventure will be hosted by Lois Wyant and Jim Wyant, professional photographers who spent 36 years owning and operating a photography studio together. They created Photo Adventure Trips to develop the type of travel experiences they wanted as photographers-small groups, memorable locations and itineraries in which photography is a priority rather than an activity squeezed into a traditional tour.

The experience is not structured as a classroom-style photography workshop. Participants should be comfortable operating their own cameras and can range from enthusiastic intermediate photographers to advanced and professional photographers. The emphasis is on being in compelling locations, experiencing the destination and having opportunities to create.

Unlike many traditional group tours, the Egypt Photography Adventure includes standard gratuities, removing one more travel detail so guests can focus on what brought them there in the first place - photography.

“One of my biggest pet peeves when traveling is constantly having to figure out who to tip, how much, and whether I have the right currency,” shares Lois Wyant, co-founder of Photo Adventure Trips.“That's why we decided to take care of standard gratuities for our guests. When we're exploring ancient temples or sailing down the Nile, I don't want anyone worrying about tipping. I want them thinking about their camera settings and the incredible photograph waiting around the next corner.”

The March 16–26, 2027 departure is limited to only 10 photographers.

Photographers interested in the complete Egypt itinerary, accommodations, pricing and reservation information can learn more at PhotoAdventureTrips.

Travel Designed Around the Photograph.

About The Company Being Featured

Photo Adventure Trips creates small-group international travel experiences designed specifically around photography. Founded by professional photographers Lois and Jim Wyant after 36 years of owning and operating a photography studio together, the company creates photography-first journeys to extraordinary destinations. Experiences focus on landscapes, wildlife, culture, architecture and other photographic opportunities rather than traditional sightseeing or classroom-style workshops. Its mission is simple: Travel Designed Around the Photograph.