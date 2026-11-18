After 26 years of Finishing at Nissan Stadium, Music City's Signature Running Event Will Move Start and Finish to the Heart of Downtown Nashville on April 24

- Adam Zocks, Race DirectorNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After 26 years of crossing the finish line outside Nissan Stadium, the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville is preparing for an exciting change in 2027. Organizers today announced that the event's marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K will feature a new downtown start and brand-new finish line on Broadway on Saturday, April 24, marking one of the most significant course changes in the event's 26 year history.All four races will begin on Demonbreun Street before taking participants through Music City and ultimately to an unforgettable finish on Broadway, in the heart of Nashville's world-famous entertainment district. The new finish line will be located at Second Avenue North and Broadway, placing the final moments of race day amid one of Nashville's most iconic destinations and creating an exciting new setting for participants and spectators alike.The move comes as development of the Tennessee Titans' new stadium reshapes the area surrounding Nissan Stadium, the event's longtime finish-line location. The redesigned course creates an opportunity to bring the finish-line celebration directly into the heart of downtown Nashville, introducing a new race-day experience while building on a Nashville tradition that began in 2000."This is an exciting new chapter for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville," said Adam Zocks, Race Director. "For 26 years, runners have celebrated their accomplishments at Nissan Stadium, and that finish line has been an important part of our history. Now, we're bringing that same energy and excitement into the heart of downtown Nashville, creating an unforgettable experience for runners and spectators while continuing to showcase everything that makes Music City special."The new downtown finish line at Second Avenue North and Broadway will place runners just steps from Nashville's iconic honky-tonks, restaurants and live music venues, providing a distinctly Music City celebration as participants complete their races.The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville has long been known for blending running with Nashville's legendary music scene. The event traditionally features more than 25 bands along the course, live entertainment at the Health & Fitness Expo and Encore Entertainment at the finish line.The 2027 event will continue that tradition, offering runners an experience that celebrates Nashville's music, culture and community."While our start and finish locations are changing, the heart of this event remains the same," Diana Bertsch, Senior Vice President, World Championship Events, The IRONMAN Group, said. "This race unites people through running, music and a shared commitment to making a difference. We're proud of our Nashville legacy and excited for the event's next chapter."Since its debut in 2000, the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville has grown alongside Music City, helping establish Nashville as a nationally recognized sports and destination city while becoming one of its most consistent annual tourism drivers.In 2025, the event delivered more than $80 million in total economic impact, including direct, indirect and induced spending. Over its first 26 years, the race has generated an estimated $1.8 billion in cumulative economic impact for Nashville, supporting local hotels, restaurants, retailers and businesses throughout the region.With more than 50% of runners traveling from outside Tennessee, the event draws thousands of visitors to Music City each spring. The 2026 event was expected to attract approximately 25,000 runners, with more than 70% anticipated to be first-time participants in the Nashville race, introducing a new generation of visitors to the city.Beyond its economic impact, the event has raised more than $18 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the St. Jude Heroes program over the past 12 years, supporting families in Nashville and beyond while advancing the St. Jude mission.Additional details regarding the new course will be announced in coming months as plans are finalized.2027 Race Weekend DetailsThe St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville will return April 24-25, 2027, with the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K taking place Saturday, April 24.The two-day Health & Fitness Expo will be held at Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S., and is free and open to the public.Health & Fitness Expo.Thursday, April 22: Noon to 7 p.m..Friday, April 23: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.For more information or to register, visit# # #About St. Jude Children's Research HospitalSt. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.About Rock 'n' Roll Running SeriesEstablished in 1998, the Rock 'n' RollRunning Series' simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekends kick off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an Encore Entertainment experience featuring eclectic musical artists from a variety of genres. Further information about the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series can be found online at and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group is the world's largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS, premier running events including the Rock 'n' RollRunning Series and City2Surf, the UTMBWorld Series of trail running, the Epic SeriesTM of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. From its beginnings as a single race among friends in Hawai'i, The IRONMAN Group has become a global sensation and collection of high-growth lifestyle brands that inspire people to unlock their potential in life. For more information, visit .

Kim Dettwiller Burton

St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville

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St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville Announces to Debut New Downtown Course and Broadway Finish Line in 2027 News Provided By LEGACY PR November 19, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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