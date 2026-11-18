The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Bridget Mulvenna at their Annual Awards Gala in Miami

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Bridget Mulvenna, Vice President of Business Development for Capital Rx, as Inspirational Business Development Expert for 2027. This esteemed accolade recognizes the pinnacle of dedication, innovation, and leadership in business development, embodying the highest standards of excellence and impact within the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one member who is a dedicated Inspirational Business Development Expert is selected for this distinction. Ms. Bridget Mulvenna is being recognized for having decades of professional experience in Business Development. She will receive this award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala being held December 2027 in Miami. IAOTP is incredibly honored to recognize Ms. Mulvenna for all her success and dedication.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated,“Bridget Mulvenna was an easy choice for this honor. Her ability to drive meaningful growth, build strong relationships, and consistently deliver results truly sets her apart. We look forward to celebrating her at this year's gala.”With over three decades of industry experience, Mrs. Mulvenna has established herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is the Vice President of Business Development at Capital Rx. Deeply passionate about the pharmacy industry, Mrs. Mulvenna focuses on the pharmacy supply chain and the complex factors influencing medication pricing. Throughout her career, she has played a key role in driving growth initiatives and building strong relationships with consultants, pharmacy professionals, and employee benefits brokers. Currently, she specializes in selling pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and working closely with self-funded plan sponsors. As she looks toward the future, her mission is clear: to use her expertise to educate and empower others in navigating the path to the most affordable access to the life-saving medications they need.Before launching her professional career, Mrs. Mulvenna pursued her studies at the University of New Orleans from 1990 to 1992 and subsequently graduated from the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, where she served as a pharmacy technician. This early clinical experience ignited her passion for healthcare and laid a strong foundation for her distinguished career across management, pharmacy operations, healthcare systems, managed care, and the pharmaceutical industry. A dedicated autodidact, Mrs. Mulvenna continues to expand her knowledge through extensive independent study and ongoing professional education. Her unwavering commitment to lifelong learning reflects a dedication to excellence, adaptability, and the continual advancement of her multifaceted professional expertise.Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Mulvenna has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2025, she was awarded IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year and Top VP of Business Development of the Year. Last she received Top VP of Business Development of the Decade, Top Female Trailblazer of the year in Business Development, and was featured in IAOTP's International Best Seller, Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication. This year she will be awarded on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the chic Ritz Carlton Hotel in Miami, December 2027, for her current selection of Inspirational Business Development Expert. Additionally, she has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women.Looking back, Mrs. Mulvenna attributes her success to her perseverance and the mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, singing, meditation, practicing yoga, and spending time with her husband and three sons. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: .Watch her video here:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.

Annette Natoli

IAOTP

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Bridget Mulvenna Selected as Inspirational Business Development Expert By IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP November 19, 2026, 00:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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