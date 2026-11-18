Kill Me Once 4: The Architect by Timothy Guditus Pic 1

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Timothy Guditus, a retired NYPD Detective with three decades in law enforcement, has released Kill Me Once 4: The Architect, the fourth novel featuring Detective Tom Pickens. Published November 6, 2026, the 320-page crime thriller follows an ex-structural ironworker turned NYPD homicide detective who is framed by his commanding officer and forced into New York City's aging underground infrastructure while investigating a conspiracy threatening the city's water supply.AvailabilityThe book is available in Kindle and Paperback editions on Amazon:A Detective's Building Experience Guides the CaseDetective Tom Pickens brings an unusual professional background to homicide work. Before joining the NYPD, he worked as a structural ironworker, giving him practical knowledge of high steel, load paths, blueprints, and structural mechanics. Those skills become important after city auditor Sara Deloria is found staked to Central Park bedrock and Pickens recognizes that marks on her body resemble structural load cuts.Deloria had been investigating millions of dollars in missing municipal transit and water bonds. Before Pickens can formally book the evidence, precinct commander Captain Rizzo moves against him. Rizzo, who works with private syndicates purchasing distressed city assets, doctors property safe logs and alters chain-of-custody paperwork to implicate Pickens in missing narcotics. Pickens loses his badge and becomes the subject of an active-shooter warrant."I tell my story to honor past friends and fellow officers," said Timothy Guditus, Retired NYPD Detective, who noted that Kill Me Once 4: The Architect combines suspenseful real-life experiences from his years in the NYPD.A Threat Hidden Beneath New York CityWith his own department pursuing him, Pickens enters New York's forgotten utility shafts and water tunnel network. Using old municipal blueprints, his construction knowledge, a pipe wrench, and his off-duty weapon, he tracks a contract demolitions specialist known as "The Architect."The plot centers on City Water Tunnel No. 1 and an attempt to manipulate its pressure valves. The Architect plans to use the water hammer effect to rupture transit tubes and flood Lower Manhattan during the morning pressure surge. The premise brings police procedure together with engineering knowledge and the infrastructure beneath New York's streets.The novel also draws on Timothy's familiarity with police operations. His law enforcement experience included firsthand knowledge of precinct procedures, property clerk safe logs, chain-of-custody documentation, investigations, and the ways such systems can be manipulated by corrupt officers.Readers interested in crime thrillers, police investigations, urban infrastructure, and action-driven suspense can purchase Kill Me Once 4: The Architect on Amazon. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Timothy GuditusTimothy Guditus is a retired NYPD Detective from New York with three decades in law enforcement. He spent twenty years carrying an NYPD shield across units including the Brooklyn Tactical Patrol Force, Washington Heights during the crack epidemic, Citywide Street Crime Unit, Brooklyn South Narcotics, Queens Robbery, and the Zodiac Task Force. His career also included service with the Amtrak Police and U.S. Capitol Police.Timothy received Detective of the Month twice, a commendation from U.S. Customs, and a proclamation from Suffolk County, with over two hundred high-profile arrests. He has shared that his thriller draws on suspenseful experiences from his detective career as a way to honor past friends and fellow officers.

Timothy Guditus

Author of Kill Me Once 4: The Architect

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Timothy Guditus Releases 'Kill Me Once 4: The Architect,' Blending Police Procedure and Urban Infrastructure News Provided By XLIM November 19, 2026, 00:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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