Gregor the Prescient and Other Stories by Mike Scofield Pic 1

NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scantic Books has published Gregor the Prescient and Other Stories, the debut short story collection by Mike Scofield, released on November 5, 2026. Featuring fifteen speculative stories blending science fiction and fantasy, the collection explores how ordinary lives change when inexplicable forces disrupt familiar circumstances. Through humor, suspense, and imaginative storytelling, the book examines human responses to uncertainty, ambition, and unexpected challenges.AvailabilityThe book is available in Paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon. Readers interested in exploring Gregor the Prescient and Other Stories can check the book on Amazon: .Fifteen Stories Exploring the UnexpectedGregor the Prescient and Other Stories introduces readers to characters whose lives are transformed by extraordinary developments. Each narrative examines individuals confronting circumstances beyond their understanding, often struggling to maintain control as familiar expectations become unreliable.The title story follows Gregor the Comedian, who awakens one day with a mysterious gift that promises to transform his professional life. Recognizing an opportunity for greater recognition and financial success, Gregor eagerly embraces his newfound advantage. The uncertain nature of this extraordinary development raises questions about ambition, opportunity, and unforeseen consequences.Across the collection, Mike explores a variety of speculative scenarios, including encounters with an all-encompassing Web, journeys through time, and the possibility of civilization approaching its final moments. These imaginative situations provide different perspectives on the challenges people face when their understanding of reality suddenly changes.Blending Humor, Suspense, and Speculative ImaginationOne of the collection's distinguishing features is its variety of themes and emotional tones. Some stories explore humorous situations shaped by unusual circumstances. Others introduce unsettling possibilities involving danger, uncertainty, and mortality.The fifteen narratives draw upon recognizable human experiences, including the desire for success, curiosity about the unknown, and the struggle to adapt when established routines become unpredictable. Through these themes, the collection encourages readers to consider how extraordinary circumstances can influence ordinary decisions.Mike's creative approach also reflects the rapid changes and absurdities of contemporary life. Technology, personal ambition, and the unpredictability of human experience provide a foundation for stories that combine imaginative premises with familiar concerns."These stories explore what happens when unexpected forces disrupt people's lives and challenge their sense of control. Some situations are humorous, others are frightening, and each opens the door to different possibilities," said Mike, author of Gregor the Prescient and Other Stories.A New Collection for Readers of Speculative FictionWith fifteen stories presented across 163 pages in the Paperback edition, the collection offers readers an accessible introduction to Mike's speculative storytelling. Its varied subjects and changing atmospheres provide opportunities to explore imaginative concepts involving technology, time, human ambition, and the boundaries of everyday reality.The publication brings together a debut collection informed by more than two decades of experience publishing short fiction. The book is intended for readers interested in science fiction, fantasy, and stories examining life's unpredictable possibilities. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Mike ScofieldMike Scofield has been publishing short stories for over 25 years. His work has appeared in several anthologies and dozens of magazines. He draws inspiration from the head-spinning pace of modern life and the absurdities that accompany it. Mike lives with his wife on the great frontier of upstate New York, where he tries to keep up with the changing world around him.

Mike Scofield

Author of Gregor the Prescient and Other Stories

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Mike Scofield Releases 'Gregor the Prescient and Other Stories', a Collection of 15 Speculative Tales News Provided By XLIM November 19, 2026, 00:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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