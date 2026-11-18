As AI transforms work and production, mEinstein explores how Human Intelligence Infrastructure can preserve human agency, participation and economic value.

- Prithwi R. Thakuria, Founder & CEO of mEinsteinBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across industries, questions surrounding employment, productivity and economic participation are gaining importance. While much of the discussion has focused on how AI will transform jobs, another consideration is emerging: how individuals will continue participating in the economic value generated by increasingly autonomous systems.mEinstein is outlining an approach called Human Intelligence Infrastructure, designed to establish a framework through which individuals can retain agency, control and authorization in economic interactions involving AI systems.Recent developments within AI-intensive organizations illustrate the scale of this transition. Anthropic reported in October 2026 that interactive AI-agent hours within the company had reached approximately six times employee hours by August 2026. Its findings highlighted productivity gains across technical and nontechnical functions, while identifying human attention, judgment, coordination and accountability as continuing constraints on agent output.Although these findings do not establish that employment will decline across the wider economy, they illustrate how AI adoption can shift human involvement from direct task execution toward oversight, evaluation and decision-making."The next economic challenge may not simply be preserving jobs," said Prithwi Thakuria, Founder and CEO of mEinstein. "It may be preserving the mechanisms through which humans remain participants in the value AI creates."The economic implications extend beyond workplace productivity. Increased automation may enable enterprises to produce goods, services and intelligence at lower marginal costs. However, sustainable economic activity also depends on consumer demand, purchasing power and the distribution of productivity gains.The International Monetary Fund has examined scenarios in which widespread AI adoption could increase productivity while placing pressure on labor income, household consumption and labor-linked tax revenues. The extent of these effects remains uncertain and will depend on policy decisions, economic adaptation and the distribution of AI-generated gains.Redistribution mechanisms, including Universal Basic Income, have emerged as potential approaches to maintaining purchasing power in an economy where traditional employment may account for a smaller share of income. However, income distribution and economic participation represent different dimensions of the issue."Income allows people to consume," Thakuria said. "Agency means retaining a meaningful role in the decisions, ownership and transactions through which value is created."Developments in agentic commerce provide another indication of how human authority remains relevant as AI assumes greater responsibility for economic transactions.Visa reported in September 2026 that only 23% of surveyed U.S. consumers trusted generative AI to manage payment transactions on their behalf. Its November 2026 agentic-shopping benchmark also identified significant limitations in the purchasing performance of leading AI models. Mastercard has introduced a trust framework for agentic commerce addressing identity, intent, controls, execution and evidence of consumer authorization.These developments highlight the importance of maintaining human authorization and accountability even when AI systems perform the operational steps of a transaction."The agent may search, negotiate and purchase, but the underlying need, constraints, resources and authority still originate with a person or institution," Thakuria said. "In an AI economy, human labor may become less scarce in some workflows. Human intent and permission may become more economically important."mEinstein's Human Intelligence Infrastructure approach addresses this relationship through a private, on-device Algorithmic Self-Portrait, designed to represent an individual's accumulated context across areas of everyday life.The proposed framework connects this personal context with specific intentions, readiness assessments and permission-based interactions with external enterprises. Its operating model follows four stages: Context, Intent, Readiness and Permissioned Action.Under this approach, an enterprise may request a specific qualification, approved context or authorized action without automatically obtaining unrestricted access to an individual's underlying personal information.Applications could include financial services, healthcare, retail and other enterprise workflows in which verified information or specific authorization may be sufficient to complete an interaction.The framework does not represent a guarantee of income from personal data. Instead, it addresses the broader question of how individuals can retain a meaningful role in transactions and decisions as AI systems assume more operational responsibilities."The user should not become raw material for the AI economy," Thakuria said. "The user should remain the principal."As autonomous AI systems expand into commercial and organizational environments, economic participation is becoming an important consideration alongside productivity, automation and employment.For mEinstein, the development of Human Intelligence Infrastructure represents an approach to connecting enterprise AI capabilities with individual context, intent and permission, while keeping human agency central to the interaction.The broader challenge for the emerging AI economy will involve not only determining how efficiently intelligent systems can produce value, but also establishing how individuals retain authority and participation within the economic systems those technologies create.

Prithwi Thakuria

mEinstein

+1 703-517-3442

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AI Automation Raises Questions About Human Participation in the Future Economy News Provided By mEinstein November 19, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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