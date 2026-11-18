Blue Goat Founder and CEO honored at the MedTech World Awards Gala in Valletta for advocacy that treats medical device cybersecurity as patient safety.

- Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEOVALLETTA, MALTA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Goat Cyber, the medical device cybersecurity firm serving FDA premarket and postmarket needs, announced that Founder and CEO Christian Espinosa received Special Recognition for Pioneering Cybersecurity Advocacy & Patient Safety at the MedTech World Awards Gala. The gala took place on November 13, 2026, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, Malta, during MedTech World Europe 2026.The gala recognized founders, innovators, and industry leaders advancing patient care. It was sponsored by the Malta Digital Innovation Authority and Blue Goat.Espinosa has made one argument on more than 200 podcasts, plus webinars and conference stages. Medical device cybersecurity is not a box to check before FDA. It is about the patient on the other end of every device.“Awards were never the goal,” said Espinosa.“It was never paperwork. It was always patients. My name is on the award, but the Blue Goat team did the work. The threat models, the testing, the long nights in the documentation. Every line was written with that patient in mind. This one is theirs.”Blue Goat has supported 275+ FDA submissions with zero cybersecurity rejections. Its team delivers threat models, risk assessments, software bills of materials, penetration testing, and the supporting documentation for premarket and postmarket cybersecurity.About Blue GoatBlue Goat Cyber, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Blue Goat works exclusively in medical device cybersecurity. It helps device manufacturers meet FDA premarket and postmarket cybersecurity needs, and it treats cybersecurity as a patient safety discipline, not a compliance exercise. Learn more at .About MedTech WorldMedTech World, launched in 2020, brings together startups, investors, service providers, and innovators across the MedTech and HealthTech spectrum. Its events span Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Melissa Espinosa

Blue Goat Cyber

+1 844-939-4628

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Blue Goat Cyber CEO Christian Espinosa Receives Cybersecurity Advocacy Recognition at MedTech World Europe 2026 News Provided By Blue Goat Cyber November 19, 2026, 00:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Science, Technology, World & Regional...



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