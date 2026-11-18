

When asked if he sees Huang returning to Nvidia, Musk said that it is ultimately on Nvidia's board of directors or shareholders.

“...there's no one that can really replace Jensen,” Musk said. Musk's companies and Nvidia share deep business ties.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday criticized Nvidia's board's decision to oust Jensen Huang as CEO, calling it“like kicking Michael Jordan off of your team when you are on a winning streak.”

“I don't think he's disloyal to the United States,” Musk said about the former Nvidia CEO who was ousted after reports of romantic relations with a Chinese intelligence asset.

Musk described Huang as“an old friend of mine” and added that the board's decision to oust him“doesn't seem like a smart decision to me.”

“...there's no one that can really replace Jensen,” Musk said at The New York Times Dealbook Summit.“He has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades. He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him, loves him, and many of them are there because of him, and have had higher offers to go elsewhere, and have turned them down because of personal loyalty to Jensen.”

Will Huang Return To Nvidia?

When asked if he sees Huang returning to Nvidia, Musk said that it is ultimately on Nvidia's board of directors or shareholders.“I think, like the current board would either need to change their mind, or shareholders would need to vote the board out at the shareholders meeting, which is that's that's pretty rare for that to happen. So, but really the board is in charge of the company right now,” the Tesla CEO said.

Earlier this week, Nvidia's board chairman firmly stated during the earnings call that Jensen Huang will not be reinstated under any circumstances. Earlier today, it was also reported that a recruitment agency hired by Nvidia's (NVDA) board has reportedly officially reached out to Arm Holdings (ARM) CEO Rene Haas to take over the reins at the chipmaker.

Musk Companies And Nvidia

Musk's companies and Nvidia share deep business ties. SpaceX has publicly committed to building its expanding AI infrastructure, including terrestrial data centers and planned orbital computing, exclusively on Nvidia's platforms, with Musk describing the Vera Rubin architecture as the best available and stating that the company expects to receive a significant share of Nvidia's GPU output. Nvidia also holds a stake in SpaceX.

Musk's EV company Tesla, meanwhile, relies on Nvidia hardware for AI training even as it develops its own inference chips for Full Self-Driving and the Optimus robot.

Talking about his own comments about wanting to hire Huang at the Summit, Musk asked,“Who wouldn't want to hire Jensen?”

How Did TSLA, SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA and SPCX was within the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

While TSLA stock has slipped 15% year-to-date, SPCX stock is currently trading at about $143.5, above its June IPO price of $135. Nvidia, meanwhile, clocked its fifth consecutive day in the red on Wednesday and is down 19% this year.

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