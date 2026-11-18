

Anthropic and its seven co-founders raised $81.3 billion across 980 million shares, surpassing SpaceX's previous all-time IPO record.

Orders for the offering outpaced available shares by nearly seven times despite a broader tech market downturn. The Claude developer is set to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker 'ANT'.

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday evening, in the largest public market debut in history with a valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic and its seven co-founders raised a combined $81.3 billion through the upsized sale of 980 million shares of Class A common stock compared to the previously marketed range of $70 to $78 per share.

The offering, which includes a $26 billion private placement, eclipsed the previous global IPO record set by SpaceX. Including its over-allotment option, SpaceX had raised $86.2 billion.

Structure of the Offering

Anthropic directly sold 956.35 million shares, while certain selling stockholders-specifically the company's co-founders-offloaded 23.65 million shares. Anthropic stated it will not collect any financial proceeds from the shares sold by its co-founders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC spearheaded the underwriting syndicate alongside 20 additional financial institutions. Shares are scheduled to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT'.

Heavy Demand Defies Tech Slump

Orders for Anthropic's shares reached nearly seven times the available supply, drawing heavy interest from global financial hubs including New York, London and Tokyo.

Because demand far exceeded supply, bankers notified prospective buyers that existing backers would receive priority allocations, leaving some new investors with smaller stakes than requested, Bloomberg reported.

The robust appetite materialized despite broader headwinds in the technology sector. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 4.4% over the week leading up to Wednesday's market close, while chipmaker Nvidia Corp. saw its stock decline 2.9% Wednesday for a fifth consecutive losing session. Notably, Nvidia is set to acquire $10 billion worth of Anthropic stock through the offering's private placement component.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) share prices also rose after-hours. Both companies own sizable chunks of Anthropic.

“The pace at which Anthropic has grown their business, I don't think I've seen anything like it in recent memory,” Amazon's chief executive officer Andy Jassy told CNBC in a televised interview on Tuesday.“We plan on being holders of their stock and equity for long period of time.”

Microsoft (MSFT), Salesforce (CRM) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are among other large tech companies that have invested in Anthropic.

Where Does Anthropic Stand?

Anthropic has now become the first AI lab to list on a public exchange, beating primary rival OpenAI, which is not expected to pursue a public listing before 2027.

At a $1.5 trillion valuation, Anthropic immediately ranks among the 15 largest publicly traded companies globally, standing roughly on par with Tesla Inc.(TSLA).

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards Anthropic was 'extremely bullish' ahead of its official pricing, with 'extremely high' message volumes.

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