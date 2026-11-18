

Canadian PM Mark Carney emphasized on Wednesday that Chinese automakers now present the fiercest competition, offering fully electric models packed with advanced AI and high-tech features.

Carney also urged the U.S. to act as a more willing partner to Canada and Mexico in the auto sector rather than prolonging a trade war. Last week, a Manitoba court issued an order opening the Canadian province's decision to block EV rebates for Teslas for cross-examination, Bloomberg reported.

EV giant Tesla has reportedly obtained a procedural win in its legal challenge to the Canadian province of Manitoba's decision to bar its vehicles from its electric vehicle rebate program, a dispute rooted in Canada's broader response to U.S. trade tensions.

Tesla once dominated Canada's EV market, as noted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the DealBook Summit earlier on Wednesday. The company continues to sell in the country but has lost significant market share since. Tesla's Canadian registrations fell more than 60% in 2025, from roughly 55,000 units in 2024 to an estimated 18,300–20,000.

Manitoba Court Requires Decision Record

Manitoba's program offers rebates of up to C$4,000 ($2,791) on qualifying EVs. In March 2025, amid escalating U.S.-Canada tariff disputes under President Donald Trump, the province excluded Tesla vehicles as well as those manufactured in China from the rebate program. The exclusion was later extended for another year.

A Manitoba court last week ordered the provincial government to produce a complete record of its decision, supported by an affidavit from a knowledgeable official, within 10 days, opening the door to cross-examination, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla's Past Dominance And Chinese Competition

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Carney addressed Canada's January decision to admit 49,000 Chinese EVs annually at a 6.1% tariff rate, with a firm cap above that volume. He noted that Tesla benefited from the change by shipping vehicles from its Shanghai factory, while it previously shipped vehicles to Canada from its U.S. facilities.

Before 2024, Carney observed, EVs in Canada“were all Teslas.” He acknowledged owning one himself but said he no longer does, adding that resale values have disappointed because the brand no longer holds the same cachet.

“I don't have it any more, sorry Elon. And I didn't get the resale value for it that I thought I would because they don't quite have the cachet that they used to,” Carney said.

Carney emphasized that Chinese automakers now present the fiercest competition, offering fully electric models packed with advanced AI and high-tech features. He argued that North America lags China, as does Europe, and urged the U.S. to act as a more willing partner to Canada and Mexico in the auto sector rather than prolonging a trade war. Trump has signaled plans to raise tariffs on Canadian cars, trucks, and parts to 50% starting January 1, 2027.

Tesla's key global rival, BYD, is currently seeking to compete with the American EV maker in Canada, as are others including Geely and Chery.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'low' levels.

TSLA stock has dropped 15% year-to-date.

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