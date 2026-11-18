MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The family-owned Keller company serving Weatherford and Keller residents has been in business since 1999 and ranked a top 3 roofing company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by DFW Magazine in 2025.

Weatherford, TX, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Texas Roofing has completed more than 10,000 roofing projects across North Texas, a milestone the family-owned Keller company is marking as it serves property owners who search for a roofing company Weatherford TX. The company has operated since 1999, holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has a 4.9-star rating across 54 Google reviews as of November 17, 2026. DFW Magazine ranked it a top 3 roofing company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2025. In Weatherford, the company handles residential and commercial roofing, roof repair, roof replacement, flat and TPO roofing, gutter installation and replacement, and exterior painting.







Caption: North Texas Roofing has operated as a roofing company Weatherford TX homeowners can call since 1999, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

Roofing Company in Weatherford, TX: Services, Insurance Claims and Written Estimates

North Texas Roofing lists Weatherford among its primary service areas, alongside Keller, North Richland Hills, Haltom City and White Settlement. Weatherford homeowners and commercial property owners can call North Texas Roofing for roofing services in Weatherford, TX that cover installation, repair and replacement, along with gutters and exterior painting.

North Texas Roofing has completed those projects since Craig Palmour founded the company in 1999, continuing a family roofing tradition that dates to 1957. The work spans residential and commercial properties, and Weatherford is one of the company's primary service areas.

The company's main difference is how it handles insurance. North Texas Roofing works directly with insurance companies from the start of a claim to the finish, and it helps Weatherford homeowners with the paperwork, the inspections and the restoration work that follows. That matters after a hail or wind storm, when a homeowner is often dealing with an adjuster for the first time.

Every job starts with an inspection. North Texas Roofing visits the property, assesses the roof, gutters and any other surfaces that need work, and explains what it finds. Many leaks and damaged areas can be fixed without a full replacement, and the company recommends a repair when a repair will hold. When repeated hail makes repairs impractical, North Texas Roofing installs asphalt shingle and standing seam metal roofs. According to the company, metal handles North Texas hail and wind better than asphalt on high-pitch rooflines.

The process follows the same order on every job. North Texas Roofing inspects the property, explains the findings and provides the written estimate. Once the owner signs the service agreement, the work begins, and any storm claim runs alongside it with the company in direct contact with the insurer. For Weatherford homeowners, that means one point of contact for the inspection, the paperwork and the restoration.

Commercial and flat roofs are part of the same service. North Texas Roofing installs TPO, PVC and built-up roofing for commercial properties, and it installs and replaces gutters and paints exteriors, so a Weatherford property owner can use one contractor for the roof, the drainage and the finish work.

Estimates are written and carry no obligation. A free estimate includes a per-sheet price for any decking replacement, so the property owner knows the cost of hidden damage before work starts. Warranty terms are set out in the written service agreement that the owner signs before the job begins. Residential labor warranties range from 10 years to lifetime coverage and are available at an additional cost, and qualifying commercial TPO installations can carry 15-year and longer No Dollar Limit warranties. Warranties on manufacturer-supplied materials are separate and passed through to the owner directly. Work modified by others without authorization, issues outside the company's control and unpaid balances void coverage. A deposit is required before work begins, and final payment is due when the work is substantially complete.

According to the company's terms, every contractor working with North Texas Roofing is required to carry general liability and workers' compensation insurance.

North Texas Roofing also works with Weatherford property owners who are not dealing with storm damage. Roof repairs, roof replacement and gutter work follow the same inspection, written estimate and service agreement steps, and the company installs asphalt shingle, metal, TPO, PVC and built-up roofing. A homeowner comparing roofing companies in Weatherford can ask for the written estimate and the warranty terms before signing anything.

DFW Magazine ranked North Texas Roofing a top 3 roofing company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2025. The company's A+ rating is listed separately on its Better Business Bureau profile, so Weatherford homeowners can check an independent source before they call a roofing company in Weatherford, TX.

Reviewers on the company's Google profile raise the same points repeatedly: Craig Palmour explaining the process, help with insurance claims, work finished quickly and a clean property. One customer wrote, "The salesman was able to help me out with my insurance claim and the insurance adjuster. He gave me an estimate to replace the roof, that I accepted. His crew started and finished on time and did a great job keeping my yard clean."

"Our family has been roofing since 1957, and I started North Texas Roofing in 1999," Palmour said. "Ten thousand projects means a lot of homeowners we walked through a claim and a lot of repairs that stayed fixed. We stand behind our work."

To schedule an inspection, Weatherford property owners can call (817) 741-0558 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. North Texas Roofing serves Weatherford, Keller, North Richland Hills, Haltom City and White Settlement from its office at 12077 Katy Rd Ste 701, Keller, TX 76244.

About North Texas Roofing

North Texas Roofing is a family-owned roofing company founded in 1999 by Craig Palmour, whose family has worked in roofing since 1957. The company provides residential and commercial roofing, roof repairs and replacements, flat and TPO roofing, gutter installation and replacement, storm damage restoration and exterior painting. It has completed more than 10,000 roofing projects and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.







North Texas Roofing, a roofing company Weatherford TX property owners can hire, offers residential labor warranties from 10 years to lifetime coverage.

Press Inquiries

North Texas Roofing

northtexasroofing1999 [at] gmail.com

(817) 741-0558



12077 Katy Rd Ste 701, Keller, TX 76244