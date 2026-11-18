MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders advance data-driven marketing, financial oversight, and third-party management services across student housing and multifamily communities.

Austin, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLS Living, a national student housing operator and third-party property management company, announces the addition of Megan Prosser as Vice President of Demand Generation and Marketing and Rick Green as Vice President, Controller. The appointments reinforce the company's commitment to leasing performance, disciplined financial management, and exceptional resident experiences across its student housing, on-campus housing, and conventional multifamily portfolio.

Prosser brings more than 15 years of experience spanning on-site and corporate roles in training, marketing, and leasing leadership. At CLS Living, she leads portfolio-wide demand generation, digital marketing, and performance analytics. Her priorities include attracting qualified prospects, improving lead-to-lease conversion, increasing marketing return on investment, and building scalable processes that align campaigns with each property's business goals.

Green brings more than a decade of accounting and financial leadership experience. Before joining CLS Living, he served as Director of Accounting and Corporate Controller for growth-stage companies in Austin. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), spending five years auditing multinational public companies, and is a Certified Public Accountant in Texas. As Vice President, Controller, he oversees corporate accounting and investor communications, including tax compliance, treasury management, strategic planning, and financial stewardship.

“We are excited to have Megan and Rick join the team to support our thriving portfolio of owned, joint venture, and third-party management assignments. Their caliber of talent, experience, and drive is well suited to our culture, which is what makes CLS Living a top operator of student housing and multifamily communities,” said Dan Shoepe, President of CLS Living.

About CLS Living

CLS Living is a nationally ranked, top 10 property management company specializing in off-campus student housing, on-campus housing, and conventional multifamily communities. With more than 11,000 units and 32,000 beds across 33+ markets, CLS Living offers third-party property management services focused on leasing, marketing, resident experience, operational excellence, and long-term asset performance. Guided by an owner's mindset and a hospitality-first culture, the company partners with owners and investors to maximize value through hands-on, accountable management.

Media Contact:

Jessica Nix

Chief Marketing Officer, CLS Living

404-422-3030

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