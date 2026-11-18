MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trade Secret Protection in the Age of Remote Work and Global Teams. Martensen IP Provides Perspective.

Colorado Springs, CO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Today's workforce is as dispersed as it has ever been. According to Martensen IP, this approach provides many benefits but also introduces several risks regarding trade secret protection for remote employees.

While many companies have mandated a return to their offices since the height of remote work during the pandemic, the fact remains that we live and work in a highly mobile society, and data will continue to be shared to and from an ever-changing array of endpoints, including locations around the U.S. and abroad.

How Has the Evolving Workplace Created New Security Risks?

Companies invest heavily in securing their office environments, but they tend to have far fewer security measures in place for employees who work from home or other remote locations. Managing risks is challenging when personal devices (so-called bring-your-own-device or BYOD scenarios), home networks, shared workspaces, collaboration platforms, and cloud storage are added to the mix.

Incidents like accidental disclosure of confidential information through unsecured personal email accounts, file-sharing tools, or public artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are on the rise not only because of work-from-home arrangements but also when employees are traveling and working from hotels, airports, and other locations.

The use of public AI tools can be particularly problematic from a legal perspective. Activities like drafting documents, summarizing meetings, and debugging computer code with these systems can potentially waive trade secret status, causing a loss of legal protections.

Consequently, understanding the trade secret risks with remote employees and protecting intellectual property (IP) across global teams must be top priorities for companies.

Protecting Confidential Information Across International Teams

Companies with overseas workforces, or even a single employee who travels outside the U.S. and sends or receives sensitive data, face additional challenges. Protecting confidential information across borders can require additional digital safeguards and agile solutions that vary based on the location and type of information being transmitted.

Then there are crucial questions like:



What happens when a company's trade secrets are shared with overseas contractors?

Do U.S. trade secret laws protect information accessed in other countries? How should companies protect confidential information when employees work internationally?

The short answer is that there are no short answers. Each scenario requires careful assessment in collaboration with both IT security experts and experienced legal counsel.

However, there is one universal truth: The differences in international trade secret laws, available protections, and enforcement can catch a company by surprise if it has not done its research before sending employees abroad.

Practical Legal Safeguards for Distributed Workforces

The rapid enhancement of computing infrastructure and devices along with the equally rapid shift to dispersed workforces has left many companies exposed to the theft or loss of trade secrets. While implementing the latest digital protection solutions is crucial, reviewing and updating legal agreements is equally important.

Companies must analyze employment agreements, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), contractor agreements, and other legal documents from the perspective of remote working arrangements. Updates must address issues such as confidentiality, data handling processes, and subcontractor system access. Also crucial are the rules and regulations related to the return of company devices and the deletion of company information, especially information pertaining to trade secrets.

While NDAs and employment agreements are foundational, companies must also maintain a formal trade secret manifest. This list acts as an executive cheat sheet, clearly documenting what the company considers valuable and secret. It should outline the organization's trade secrets and provide details on who has authorized access to them and the specific security measures in place to protect the secrets.

If a misappropriation occurs, the trade secret manifest becomes a critical piece of evidence. When a company seeks to enforce an NDA or defend its intellectual property in court, the document is tangible proof that the business carefully identified and actively guarded its proprietary information. Ultimately, an up-to-date manifest is an essential element of a robust trade secret strategy.

Crucially, legal safeguards must be specific to the type of work being done, the data being handled, and the locations from which it is being sent and received, and the safeguards should involve more than simply having employees check a few boxes before signing an agreement.

Companies often assume that workers know how to manage data safely, but that assumption can be costly. Instead, businesses should provide-and require employees to complete-detailed data security training. Additionally, updated training should be provided when business practices or locations change.

Frequently Asked Questions About Trade Secrets and Remote Work

How can companies protect trade secrets when employees work remotely?

The best protection combines technical access controls like virtual private networks (VPNs), data encryption, and internal-only AI environments with updated confidentiality agreements that govern personal devices, restrict public AI inputs, and enforce prompt remote offboarding.

Are trade secrets protected when confidential information is shared internationally?

Yes, trade secrets are typically protected, provided the company maintains signed confidentiality agreements and implements reasonable security controls. However, rules and remedies vary by country, so it is crucial to understand the legal framework of the jurisdictions where your employees operate.

Can a company enforce a U.S. confidentiality agreement against an overseas contractor?

A U.S. court may be able to enforce a confidentiality agreement if the contractor consented to jurisdiction and committed a prohibited act. However, collecting damages or enforcing injunctions abroad often requires international arbitration or local litigation.

What happens if a remote employee takes confidential information when leaving a company?

If an employee retains sensitive information when separating from the company, the employer can seek immediate injunctive relief and monetary damages under the Defend Trade Secrets Act and state trade secret statutes, so long as the company preserved forensic evidence and can prove it took reasonable measures to keep the data secret.

Who owns intellectual property created by an international contractor?

By default, the individual contractor owns the copyright in the work they create unless a signed written agreement expressly assigns ownership to the hiring company or meets strict statutory work-made-for-hire requirements.

Adapting IP Protection to the Modern Workforce

Companies and courts are adjusting to new challenges when it comes to trade secret protections defined and developed before the remote work era. When confidential data moves across home Wi-Fi networks, personal laptops, consumer AI tools, and international vendor systems, judges must evaluate whether a company actively updated its safeguards to match how its teams actually work.

A confidentiality agreement signed five years ago might not effectively defend proprietary code or client lists if remote staff upload files to public platforms or overseas subcontractors operate without clear ownership assignments. Sustaining trade secret protection for remote employees requires periodic audits of both your technical solutions and your written contracts. Every employment agreement, vendor contract, and offboarding checklist should reflect the digital and physical borders your data crosses every day.

If you are protecting intellectual property used by global teams, our experienced attorneys at Martensen can help review your existing agreements, close cross-border enforcement gaps, and align your trade secret protection strategy with the realities of a distributed workforce. Contact our team today.

About Martensen IP

At the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen understands the tools of IP. Martensen knows the business of IP. We understand the tech market, especially when the government is a customer, and we know how to plan, assess, and adjust. Patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licenses are our tools.

Martensen IP Media Contact

Mike Martensen | Founder

719-417-8709

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