(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What Is a PASA in Colorado? A Guide to Program Approved Service Agencies from Sample Supports. Longmont, CO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Many people ask,“What is a PASA in Colorado?” A Program Approved Service Agency (PASA) is an organization approved by Colorado to provide direct community-based services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) who receive services through certain Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waivers. PASAs provide specific services based on their approved specialties and qualifications. For example, Sample Supports is a Colorado PASA, providing customized, trauma-informed care and direct community-based supports to youth and adults throughout the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado. Receiving state approval to be a PASA is a multi-step process. Agencies must meet initial health facility survey and qualification standards through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and secure provider enrollment approval from the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) before they can start offering services and billing Medicaid. The state requires approval for different Colorado PASA services. An agency cannot offer a waiver service unless the state has explicitly approved that agency for that specific service type. Importantly, PASAs are direct service providers operating in home, residential, day program, and community settings. They are not administrative or case monitoring entities. PASA vs. Case Management Agency (CMA): Understanding the Roles In Colorado, PASAs and Case Management Agencies (CMAs) play distinct roles, with no overlap. This approach is designed to prevent conflicts of interest. CMAs handle participant intake, assess functional eligibility, coordinate Medicaid waiver enrollment, develop the Person-Centered Support Plan (PCSP), and monitor ongoing care. As noted above, PASAs deliver the hands-on services and direct support work outlined within the individual's authorized support plan. Historically, services were coordinated by regional Community Centered Boards (CCBs). Under Colorado's Case Management Redesign, the state unified all long-term care management under CMAs. While many former CCBs evolved into these new regional CMA roles, their core function remains the same: They act as a neutral entry point, assessing eligibility, helping people enroll in Medicaid waivers, and coordinating care. It is important to note that while every PASA is a disability service provider, not every provider holds state approval to deliver waiver-funded HCBS services in Colorado. Families should also keep in mind that individuals and their legal guardians have a federally protected right to choose their provider, meaning a CMA cannot mandate which approved PASA an individual uses. Which Colorado Medicaid HCBS Waivers Utilize PASAs? Colorado Medicaid (Health First Colorado) funds home and community services through specialized Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waivers rather than long-term institutional settings, as detailed in this table:

Waiver What it supports Role of PASA HCBS-DD Developmental disability services Provides approved services HCBS-SLS Supported living services Provides approved services HCBS-CES Children's extensive supports Provides approved services HCBS-CHRP Children's habilitation residential services Provides approved services

Understanding these waivers and who can receive PASA services is important for families seeking assistance.

Core Services Provided by a Colorado PASA

For many people researching help for a family member, the first question is,“What does a PASA do?” Next, they tend to ask,“What services do PASAs provide?” The answer is that PASAs provide an array of residential, vocational, and behavioral services.



Adult residential services include Host Home placements, where individuals live with trained independent contractor providers, as well as staffed individual and group residential living environments.

Day habilitation and Supported Community Connections (SCC) focus on integrating participants into educational, cultural, and recreational community settings while developing daily life skills.

Supported employment programs, along with prevocational training, assist individuals in preparing for and finding competitive integrated employment, offering job coaching, worksite orientation, and ongoing job maintenance. Professional behavioral services deliver behavior assessments, behavior support plans, crisis stabilization, and individual behavioral consultations overseen by qualified specialists.

Clients are not restricted to a single PASA for all authorizations. For example, individuals have the legal right to select one approved PASA for day programming and a separate PASA for residential or behavioral care.

How To Choose a Disability Service Provider in Colorado

When researching PASAs, there are several questions you should ask, including:



Does the agency provide the specific service you need?

Does the agency serve your geographic area?

Does the agency work with your waiver?

Does it have experience with the individual's support needs?

What does its person-centered approach look like?

How are staff trained?

How does the agency handle behavioral or higher-acuity needs?

How does communication with families/guardians work?

What does the intake process look like? What happens if the individual's needs change?

With those questions in mind, you can take the steps below to find disability services in Colorado:

Request a regional PASA directory directly from your assigned Case Management Agency.Review whether the provider is approved by the state for the specific service and waiver you are focused on.Evaluate the geographic coverage and service capacity of candidate agencies.Consider their staff onboarding practices, specialized training credentials, and protocols for managing the type of needs your loved one has.Tour prospective day sites, interview residential host home providers, assess the organization's care philosophy, and clarify ongoing communication expectations.Request that your CMA send a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the service you are looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions About PASAs in Colorado

What is a PASA in Colorado?

A Program Approved Service Agency (PASA) is an organization approved by the state to provide direct, community-based care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities receiving Medicaid waiver services.

Is a PASA the same as a Case Management Agency?

No, they are different entities with different purposes. A Case Management Agency evaluates eligibility, manages waiver enrollment, and coordinates care, while a PASA delivers the authorized day-to-day services outlined in the individual's support plan.

Does Colorado Medicaid pay for PASA services?

Yes. Health First Colorado covers PASA services through specific Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waiver programs such as HCBS-DD, HCBS-SLS, HCBS-CES, and HCBS-CHRP.

Can I choose my own PASA in Colorado?

Yes, individuals and guardians have the legal right to select their own approved provider through the Request for Proposal process after their case manager shares their service profile.

Can I use more than one PASA for different services?

Yes, you are allowed to select different approved agencies for different needs, such as using one PASA for residential support and another for day programming or supported employment.

Next Steps With Sample Supports

Sample Supports works closely with case managers, individuals, and families throughout Northern Colorado and the Denver metro corridor to help individuals get the services they need. Learn how to get started today.

This information is provided for general informational purposes only and is not legal, medical, or benefits advice. Medicaid and HCBS waiver eligibility, availability, covered services, enrollment requirements, and program rules may change and vary based on individual circumstances. Individuals should confirm current information and eligibility with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) or their Case Management Agency before making decisions based on this information. Sample Supports does not determine Medicaid or HCBS waiver eligibility.

About Sample Supports

Sample Supports is a Colorado-grown organization dedicated to creating innovative, individualized supports that empower people with developmental disabilities, mental health needs, and their families to thrive. Through behavioral health, residential, day, and employment services, Sample Supports focuses on independence, inclusion, meaningful relationships, and authentic community engagement. Founded on the belief that supports should be designed around each individual, Sample Supports combines evidence-based practices with creativity, compassion, and a commitment to helping people live full and meaningful lives on their own terms. Learn more at

Sample Supports Media Contact

Carmen Sample, Owner, 720-684-6102

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