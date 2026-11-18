Sample Supports Provides The Essentials On Understanding The Roles Of Program Approved Service Agencies (PASA) Vs. Case Management Agencies (CMA), How To Choose A Disability Service Provider In Colorado, And Frequently Asked Questions
|Waiver
|What it supports
|Role of PASA
|HCBS-DD
|Developmental disability services
|Provides approved services
|HCBS-SLS
|Supported living services
|Provides approved services
|HCBS-CES
|Children's extensive supports
|Provides approved services
|HCBS-CHRP
|Children's habilitation residential services
|Provides approved services
Understanding these waivers and who can receive PASA services is important for families seeking assistance.
Core Services Provided by a Colorado PASA
For many people researching help for a family member, the first question is,“What does a PASA do?” Next, they tend to ask,“What services do PASAs provide?” The answer is that PASAs provide an array of residential, vocational, and behavioral services.
- Adult residential services include Host Home placements, where individuals live with trained independent contractor providers, as well as staffed individual and group residential living environments. Day habilitation and Supported Community Connections (SCC) focus on integrating participants into educational, cultural, and recreational community settings while developing daily life skills. Supported employment programs, along with prevocational training, assist individuals in preparing for and finding competitive integrated employment, offering job coaching, worksite orientation, and ongoing job maintenance. Professional behavioral services deliver behavior assessments, behavior support plans, crisis stabilization, and individual behavioral consultations overseen by qualified specialists.
Clients are not restricted to a single PASA for all authorizations. For example, individuals have the legal right to select one approved PASA for day programming and a separate PASA for residential or behavioral care.
How To Choose a Disability Service Provider in Colorado
When researching PASAs, there are several questions you should ask, including:
- Does the agency provide the specific service you need? Does the agency serve your geographic area? Does the agency work with your waiver? Does it have experience with the individual's support needs? What does its person-centered approach look like? How are staff trained? How does the agency handle behavioral or higher-acuity needs? How does communication with families/guardians work? What does the intake process look like? What happens if the individual's needs change?
With those questions in mind, you can take the steps below to find disability services in Colorado:Request a regional PASA directory directly from your assigned Case Management Agency. Review whether the provider is approved by the state for the specific service and waiver you are focused on. Evaluate the geographic coverage and service capacity of candidate agencies. Consider their staff onboarding practices, specialized training credentials, and protocols for managing the type of needs your loved one has. Tour prospective day sites, interview residential host home providers, assess the organization's care philosophy, and clarify ongoing communication expectations. Request that your CMA send a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the service you are looking for.
Frequently Asked Questions About PASAs in Colorado
What is a PASA in Colorado?
A Program Approved Service Agency (PASA) is an organization approved by the state to provide direct, community-based care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities receiving Medicaid waiver services.
Is a PASA the same as a Case Management Agency?
No, they are different entities with different purposes. A Case Management Agency evaluates eligibility, manages waiver enrollment, and coordinates care, while a PASA delivers the authorized day-to-day services outlined in the individual's support plan.
Does Colorado Medicaid pay for PASA services?
Yes. Health First Colorado covers PASA services through specific Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waiver programs such as HCBS-DD, HCBS-SLS, HCBS-CES, and HCBS-CHRP.
Can I choose my own PASA in Colorado?
Yes, individuals and guardians have the legal right to select their own approved provider through the Request for Proposal process after their case manager shares their service profile.
Can I use more than one PASA for different services?
Yes, you are allowed to select different approved agencies for different needs, such as using one PASA for residential support and another for day programming or supported employment.
Next Steps With Sample Supports
Sample Supports works closely with case managers, individuals, and families throughout Northern Colorado and the Denver metro corridor to help individuals get the services they need. Learn how to get started today.
This information is provided for general informational purposes only and is not legal, medical, or benefits advice. Medicaid and HCBS waiver eligibility, availability, covered services, enrollment requirements, and program rules may change and vary based on individual circumstances. Individuals should confirm current information and eligibility with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) or their Case Management Agency before making decisions based on this information. Sample Supports does not determine Medicaid or HCBS waiver eligibility.
About Sample Supports
Sample Supports is a Colorado-grown organization dedicated to creating innovative, individualized supports that empower people with developmental disabilities, mental health needs, and their families to thrive. Through behavioral health, residential, day, and employment services, Sample Supports focuses on independence, inclusion, meaningful relationships, and authentic community engagement. Founded on the belief that supports should be designed around each individual, Sample Supports combines evidence-based practices with creativity, compassion, and a commitment to helping people live full and meaningful lives on their own terms. Learn more at
Sample Supports Media Contact
Carmen Sample, Owner, 720-684-6102
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