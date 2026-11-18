MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trevor Goring joins Legal news reporter Rene Perras to recap the 2026 FJA Masters of Justice awards and the attorneys honored for their contributions to the legal profession.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Trevor Goring

Coffee With Q has released a new Elite Legal Professional episode with Trevor Goring, executive director and resident portrait painter of the Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery. Legal news reporter Rene Perras and Goring go through the Florida Justice Association's Masters of Justice luncheon awards, held at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, and the work behind each name called that afternoon. Goring paints the portrait of the namesake of every award, and each recipient leaves with a signed limited edition print of it.

Watch or read the episode here: .

The awards, and what the episode says about them



BJ and Tom Masterson Award for professionalism: Brent Bradley. Bradley walked away from close to a million dollars in fees after a case settled early. Perras and Goring treat the decision as the reason the award exists.

John Krupnik Perseverance Award: Troy Rafferty. Recognized for roughly 16 to 17 years on the Dozier School for Boys case in Marianna, Florida, work carried alongside Mike Papantonio. With the statute of limitations expired, the remedy had to come through the legislature, and the state committed $20 million in compensation for survivors. Representative Michelle Salzman is named in the episode as a driving force behind the bill.

Al J. Cone Lifetime Achievement Award: Sean Domnick. The former American Association for Justice president was recognized for his national work. Goring notes that the Cone portrait carries a reference to Cone's service in the Second World War.

Perry Nichols Award: Rich Newsome. The association's most prestigious honor, presented as a crystal gavel. Newsome founded a trial school now past 8,000 members and has taught at the Trial Lawyers College founded by Gerry Spence in Wyoming. Victor Tipton Award for writing: not presented. No candidate came forward this year.

Why the portraits matter to the ceremony

Goring paints each award's namesake and produces a signed, limited edition print for the recipient, so the honor comes with the face of the lawyer it is named after. The practice ties the Florida Justice Association's current honorees to the people who set the standard, which is the same argument behind the Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery itself.

Where to find it

The full interview is on the Coffee With Q site. The podcast is distributed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube. Attorneys and subject matter experts who want to appear on the show apply through the Become a Guest page at coffeewithq.org.

About the Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery

The Trial Lawyer National Portrait Gallery holds Trevor Goring's painted record of the American trial bar, built over more than 30 years. Goring serves as executive director and paints the collection himself. His subjects include Melvin Belli, F. Lee Bailey, Johnnie Cochran and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is a news and interview platform created by American tech entrepreneur Qamar Zaman and powered by Storytellers Inc. The show connects subject matter experts with a global audience across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube and syndicated press outlets. Rene Perras is the legal news reporter for the Elite Legal Professional series.

Media contact

Coffee With Q

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Email:...

Phone: 345-327-7206

Web: coffeewithq.org

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Source

1. Rene Perras, "Trevor Goring on the Highlights of FJA Master of Justice 2026," Coffee With Q, October 9, 2026. All award names, recipients and figures above come from this episode.