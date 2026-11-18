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Poster presented today at CTOS 2026 expands on the survival data first reported in the abstract (announced 11 November 2026), which showed a 12-month disease-free survival (DFS) of 81.1% in patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma.

Patients with post-treatment tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) levels above 310 cells/mm2 had 95.0% 12-month DFS compared with 64.9% in patients with lower TIL levels.

Patients with treatment-related hyalinisation and fibrosis greater than 52% had 93.8% 12-month DFS compared with 71.4% in patients with lower levels. Results build on previously reported strong pathological responses and further support the potential of efti-based combination therapy. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced new data from the investigator-initiated EFTISARC-NEO Phase II study presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2026 Annual Meeting (Poster number P 448). The study is evaluating Immutep's eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and radiotherapy before surgery in patients with high-risk, resectable soft tissue sarcoma. Forty patients were enrolled, and 38 patients underwent surgery and were included in the survival evaluation. The latest analysis currently shows a disease-free survival (DFS) of 81.1% at 12 months. The current Kaplan-Meier estimate at 18 months is also 81.1%, although this later time point remains immature, and follow-up is ongoing. Among the 38 patients who underwent surgery and were evaluated, eight patients had experienced disease recurrence at the data cut-off (April 30, 2026). Table 1 – Survival results for soft tissue sarcoma patients from EFTISARC-NEO

Outcome Latest Analysis 12-month disease-free survival (mature) 81.1% 18-month disease-free survival (immature) 81.1% 12-month local recurrence-free survival 94.1% 12-month distant metastasis-free survival 86.2% Median follow-up 19.1 months



In addition, exploratory analyses showed that higher levels of tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and greater hyalinisation and fibrosis after treatment may be associated with better DFS. In particular, patients with post-treatment TIL levels above 310 cells/mm2 had 95.0% 12-month DFS compared with 64.9% in patients with lower TIL levels. Patients with treatment-related hyalinisation and fibrosis greater than 52% had 93.8% 12-month DFS compared with 71.4% in patients with lower levels of hyalinisation and fibrosis. The presence of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) and baseline expression of PD-L1, LAG-3 and TIGIT did not correlate with survival outcomes.

These survival and exploratory findings build on previously reported EFTISARC-NEO results in which the trial met its primary endpoint with a median tumour hyalinisation/fibrosis of 51.5% following neoadjuvant therapy with efti, pembrolizumab and radiotherapy. The new data are consistent with efti's mechanism of action, in which activation of antigen-presenting cells drives a stronger anti-tumour T cell response, and suggest that a stronger immune response in the tumour may be associated with improved patient survival outcomes.

Pawel Sobczuk, MD PhD, one of the Principal Investigators of EFTISARC-NEO, said:“These results are highly encouraging for patients with high-risk soft tissue sarcoma, where recurrence remains a major concern despite surgery and radiotherapy. Disease-free survival of approximately 81% maintained through 12 months and on a preliminary basis also at 18 months is an important observation, and the association between a strong immune response in the tumour and better disease-free survival is particularly compelling. Together with the substantial pathological responses previously reported, the findings reinforce the potential of this novel neoadjuvant approach and provide a strong rationale for continued follow-up and further clinical evaluation.”

Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, said:“With the data to date, EFTISARC-NEO is delivering an increasingly coherent and encouraging picture. The marked difference in outcomes between patients with higher and lower post-treatment immune cell infiltration is especially notable and is consistent with efti's potential to help generate a stronger anti-tumour immune response. We believe these results strengthen the rationale for further potential clinical development in this indication, where patients remain in need of more effective treatment options.”

The poster is available on the Posters & Publications page of Immutep's website.

Next Steps

Immutep anticipates reporting additional data from EFTISARC-NEO in CY2027.

Subject to regulatory interactions, manufacturing timelines, partnering arrangements and available resources, the Company is preparing to advance efti into a registration-directed clinical trial in neoadjuvant soft tissue sarcoma, targeting initiation in H2 CY2027.

About EFTISARC-NEO

EFTISARC-NEO is an investigator-initiated, open-label Phase II trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and radiotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment for patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma. The trial is led by the Maria Skłodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland, and is primarily funded by a grant from the Polish Medical Research Agency, with Immutep supplying efti.

The primary endpoint is pathological response, measured as the percentage of tumour hyalinisation/fibrosis at resection. Secondary endpoints include safety, disease-free survival, local recurrence-free survival, distant metastasis-free survival, overall survival, radiological response and health-related quality of life. Forty patients were enrolled, with enrolment completed in January 2025 (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06128863).

About Eftilagimod Alfa (efti)

Eftilagimod alfa (efti) is Immutep's proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist that activates antigen-presenting cells through the MHC Class II pathway, engaging both innate and adaptive immunity, including the priming of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and the production of co-stimulatory signals and cytokines. Its favourable safety profile enables combination with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy. Efti has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and first-line non-small cell lung cancer, and Orphan Drug Designation in soft tissue sarcoma.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3's ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated clinical development, regulatory progress and potential benefits of eftilagimod alfa. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to advance its product candidates.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

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