Price per GB for a 10 GB order: HProxy Lite and Premium against Webshare, Decodo, Oxylabs, IPRoyal and Bright Data

HProxy's Residential Lite costs $0.47 per GB for 10 GB, less than the best-known providers, and goes as low as $0.05 per GB in packages.

- HProxyHERFORD, GERMANY, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The best-known residential proxy providers charge between $2.75 and $8.00 per GB for a 10 GB order going into 2027. HProxy's Residential Lite costs $0.47 per GB for the same order, goes as low as $0.05 per GB in packages, and needs no subscription.HProxy, a proxy provider based in Germany, compared its prices with five of the best-known names in residential proxies: Bright Data, Oxylabs, Decodo (formerly Smartproxy), IPRoyal and Webshare. For each one, it took the price per GB of the cheapest purchase that covers 10 GB, from the provider's own pricing page.Cheapest residential proxies of 2027, by price per GB1. HProxy, Residential Lite: $0.47 per GB, $4.70 for 10 GB, pay as you go with no subscription.2. HProxy, Residential Premium: $1.39 per GB, with state, city, ISP and ASN targeting.3. Webshare: $2.75 per GB.4. Decodo: $3.50 per GB.5. Oxylabs: $5.00 per GB.6. IPRoyal: $5.25 per GB.7. Bright Data: $8.00 per GB at list price.At list price, Bright Data charges 17 times HProxy's Lite rate for 10 GB. Across all 58 residential price lists HProxy tracks, Lite's first gigabyte, at $0.50, is the cheapest of all, and its 10 GB price is the lowest of every list sold without a subscription.What the big names do wellPrice is one part of the choice, and the larger providers bring strengths of their own.Bright Data includes country, state, city and ZIP code targeting at no extra cost and matches a first deposit up to $500. A code printed on its pricing page halves its pay-as-you-go rate from $8 to $4 per GB, and its residential network is open only to verified companies.Oxylabs targets down to ZIP codes, coordinates and ASN, and now sells one subscription that covers all of its products, from residential proxies to its scraping tools. Its plans start at $30 for 5 GB and fall to $2.50 per GB from $2,500 a month, and every customer completes a KYC questionnaire first.Decodo, formerly Smartproxy, includes advanced targeting in every plan and offers a free trial. Its monthly plans run from $3.75 per GB for 3 GB to $2 per GB for 1 TB, and pay as you go costs $4 per GB.IPRoyal sells traffic that never expires, from $7.35 for 1 GB down to $1.75 per GB on custom plans from 10 TB. Webshare sells monthly plans with state, city, ZIP and ASN targeting, from $3.50 per GB for 1 GB down to $1.40 per GB at 3,000 GB.For enterprise contracts or the deepest targeting, these names remain strong choices. For buyers who want the lowest price per GB, no subscription and city or ASN targeting, HProxy costs a fraction as much.What HProxy offers- Residential Lite: $0.50 per GB for the first gigabytes and $0.47 from 10 GB, falling to $0.23 per GB from 10,000 GB. Packages from 15 TB, sold on request, go down to $0.05 per GB at 100 TB. Targeting by country.- Residential Premium: $1.45 per GB for the first gigabytes and $1.39 from 10 GB, falling to $0.65 per GB from 1,000 GB. Packages of 2 TB and 5 TB, sold on request, go down to $0.45 per GB. Targeting by country, state, city, ISP and ASN.- Rotating or sticky sessions of up to 24 hours.- Pay as you go from one gigabyte, with no subscription. Bought traffic has no expiry date.- 24/7 premium support through live chat on the website.- Payment by card, crypto, Alipay, QRIS or Pix.Questions buyers askWhat are the cheapest residential proxies in 2027? HProxy's Residential Lite, at $0.47 per GB for 10 GB, costs less than every best-known provider compared. In packages it goes as low as $0.05 per GB.Which residential proxy provider has the most detailed targeting? Oxylabs targets down to ZIP codes, coordinates and ASN, and Bright Data and Decodo include ZIP code targeting. HProxy's Residential Premium targets by country, state, city, ISP and ASN for $1.39 per GB at 10 GB.Does HProxy offer support around the clock? Yes. Every customer gets 24/7 premium support through live chat on the website, whatever the order size.Does HProxy require a subscription? No. Both pools are paid as you go from one gigabyte, and bought traffic has no expiry date.How the prices were comparedEach price is the provider's own published price per GB for the cheapest purchase that covers 10 GB, at regular prices without discount codes, read between October 12 and November 18, 2026. HProxy's prices come from its live price list on November 18, 2026. Monthly plans count once. The full study of 58 providers is at hproxy/blog/residential-proxy-price-study-2026. HProxy's residential proxies are at hproxy/residential-proxies, and every price step at hproxy/pricing/residential-proxies.About HProxy: HProxy (hproxy) is a proxy provider based in Germany. It sells residential, ISP, datacenter and mobile proxies, paid as you go with no subscription, and runs free tools for proxy users: a verified free proxy list, a proxy checker, an IP lookup, and a free proxy API and MCP server for AI assistants. HProxy is operated by Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Leopoldstr. 2-8, 32051 Herford, Germany, entered in the commercial register of the local court of Bad Oeynhausen under HRB 20982.

Billal Ainaoui

HProxy

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HProxy Compares the Cheapest Residential Proxies of 2027, From $0.05 per GB With No Subscription News Provided By Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt) November 19, 2026, 00:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.