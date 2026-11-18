ILA Local 1408

ILA Local 1408 extends its commitment beyond the waterfront, serving Jacksonville neighbors this holiday season.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Northeast Florida families face rising household costs, the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) Local 1408 is helping put Thanksgiving meals on tables across Jacksonville.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, Local 1408 and Bridge the Gap Inc. will host a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at 2040 East 21st Street. A 7:00 a.m. turkey distribution for members and retirees will be followed by a separate 2:00 p.m. public distribution of 500 Thanksgiving food baskets, while supplies last.

A Union Serving Beyond Its Membership

Under President Warren K. Smith, Local 1408 is expanding its community outreach. The workers who help keep Jacksonville's port moving are also helping families in the neighborhoods surrounding the union hall - whether or not they belong to the union.

"Our responsibility does not end at the waterfront. We are part of this community, and when families are facing difficult times, we believe in doing our part to help. Thanksgiving is about gratitude, but it is also about giving," said ILA Local 1408 President Warren K. Smith.

A Year of Community Investment

In August, the ILA Local 1408 Scholarship Fund awarded $82,000 to 24 students, supporting higher education; the fund has awarded more than $1.5 million since its establishment. On October 17, the union's Health and Wellness Fair welcomed more than 100 visitors and 18 participating vendors, offering screenings, health education and community resources.

Media Coverage and Interviews Welcome

Television, newspaper, radio and digital news outlets are invited to cover the November 23 giveaway. President Smith is available for interviews about the union's expanding community role and its investments in education, health and local families.

Event Details - Monday, November 23, 2026

7:00 a.m. - ILA member/retiree turkey distribution

2:00 p.m. - Public distribution of 500 Thanksgiving food baskets; while supplies last

2040 East 21st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206

About ILA Local 1408

Founded in 1936, the union represents Jacksonville longshore workers and continues its commitment to labor, education, health and the surrounding community.

Mincy Pollock

The Pollock Group, for ILA Local 1408

+1 904-502-2517

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Jacksonville Longshoremen to Provide 500 Thanksgiving Food Baskets to Families in Need News Provided By Infraxio November 19, 2026, 00:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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