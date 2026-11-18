MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) India's decision to bowl first paid immediate dividends as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Anshul Kamboj struck twice each to leave New Zealand struggling at 60/4 at Lunch on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

With 15mm of grass on the pitch and conditions assisting the seamers, India's fast bowlers made the most of the early movement after skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field.

Bumrah set the tone in the very first over, dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck. The right-arm pacer bowled a full delivery around the fourth-stump line that initially appeared to be leaving the batter before seaming back sharply to disturb the off-stump as Latham shouldered arms.

Devon Conway survived an early scare when he successfully overturned an on-field caught-behind decision through a review in Bumrah's second over. However, his reprieve proved short-lived as Kamboj struck in the fourth over, drawing an outside edge from the left-hander with a delivery that angled in before moving away. Rishabh Pant completed a regulation catch behind the stumps to send Conway back for four, leaving New Zealand at 12/2.

Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra then attempted to steady the innings amid persistent pressure from the Indian attack. Nicholls showed some resistance, finding occasional boundaries, including a cover drive off Akash Deep, while Ravindra endured a testing spell against Bumrah and Kamboj.

India, however, continued to create opportunities. Ravindra survived a couple of close calls, including an outside edge that fell short of the slip cordon and another which went unnoticed despite a murmur from the fielders. India also missed an opportunity to review an apparent edge off Kamboj's bowling in the 11th over, with the left-hander getting another reprieve.

The pair added valuable runs, taking New Zealand to 36/2 before Akash Deep and Kamboj continued to keep the scoring in check. Ravindra eventually fell for 15 off 50 deliveries in the 20th over, edging an outside-off delivery from Akash Deep through to Pant.

Bumrah then delivered another crucial blow in the following over, removing Daryl Mitchell for one. Mitchell, who had been looking to get forward and counter the movement, edged an incoming delivery onto his thigh pad, with the ball lobbing towards forward short-leg, where Yashasvi Jaiswal completed a sharp catch.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 29 off 58 deliveries at the interval, while Tom Blundell was batting on five. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 7-3-17-2, while Kamboj returned 7-3-15-1 and Akash Deep had 7-3-15-1.

New Zealand will need a substantial recovery in the second session after India's disciplined pace attack exploited the helpful conditions, putting the hosts firmly on the back foot.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 60/4 in 23 overs (Henry Nicholls 29, Rachin Ravindra 19; Jasprit Bumrah 2-17, Anshul Kamboj 1-11, Akash Deep 1-15) against India.