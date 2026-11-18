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Acting Regional Executive Manager of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Gauteng, Mr Motshele Mohlamonyane, will host an Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) on Friday, 20 November 2026, at the Kopanong Multipurpose Centre in Dobsonville, under the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality.

ICROP is a flagship SASSA initiative that brings social assistance and related services directly to communities, enabling residents to conveniently access information and support without incurring travel and associated costs.

The outreach forms part of SASSA's continued efforts to improve access to social assistance, strengthen beneficiary education and ensure that communities receive services and accurate, timely information. Community members will be able to engage directly with SASSA officials and receive help with grant applications, reviews and other social assistance-related matters.

As SASSA marks 20 years of service, the outreach reaffirms the Agency's commitment to promoting dignity, reducing poverty and supporting vulnerable individuals and households.

Beneficiaries will access services from government departments, public entities and stakeholders, including the Department of Social Development, the National Development Agency, the City of Johannesburg, the Department of Home Affairs, financial institutions and other partners. Residents are urged to bring their identity documents and supporting documents.

Members of the media are cordially invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 November 2026

Venue: Kopanong Multipurpose Centre (Ward 47), Dobsonville

Time: 09:00

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.