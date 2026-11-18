MENAFN - GetNews)New Platform Simplifies Multi-Marketplace PromotionPromotedShop has launched a platform that lets online sellers connect existing marketplace shops, import product listings, and promote their entire catalog across a discovery network without building a separate online store.

Orlando, United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - PromotedShop, an online marketplace technology company, announced on Tuesday the launch of its new platform designed to help online sellers promote their entire product catalog without the need to build and maintain an additional online store. The platform is aimed at sellers already active on marketplaces such as eBay, Etsy, Depop, and Poshmark who want to increase product visibility across multiple channels.

The service addresses a common challenge for marketplace sellers: expanding reach often requires significant time and resources to create and manage a separate storefront. PromotedShop's platform seeks to eliminate that requirement by leveraging existing product listings.

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Three-Step Process for Sellers

Sellers begin by connecting their existing shops. According to the company, users simply paste their public shop URLs into the platform. No marketplace API tokens or seller account login handoffs are required, which the company says lowers the technical barrier to entry.

In the second step, product photos, titles, prices, and available listing information are imported into one organized catalog. Sold or removed listings are automatically taken off the storefront, helping to keep the catalog current without manual intervention.

Finally, products appear on the seller's PromotedShop storefront and across the platform's discovery network, which includes its Sellers Directory, Product Hunt, and Brands sections. This network is intended to give sellers additional exposure beyond their existing marketplace listings.

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Background and Industry Context

The launch comes as online marketplace sellers face increasing pressure to stand out in crowded categories. Many sellers operate across multiple platforms but lack the tools to unify their product presentation or promote their full inventory efficiently. PromotedShop's approach focuses on aggregation and discovery rather than requiring sellers to rebuild their online presence from scratch.

The company states that the platform is designed to work with existing marketplace workflows, allowing sellers to maintain their current operations while gaining additional promotional reach.

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Availability and Trial

PromotedShop is offering a free seven-day trial for sellers interested in evaluating the platform. We charge $25 per month after trial. Sellers can connect their shops and import products during the trial to assess the platform's fit for their catalog size and marketplace mix.

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About PromotedShop

PromotedShop is an online marketplace technology company that provides tools for sellers to promote their product catalogs across multiple channels. The company's platform enables sellers to connect existing marketplace shops, import product listings, and increase visibility through a discovery network. PromotedShop is headquartered and operates as a standalone service for online sellers.

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