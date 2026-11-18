MENAFN - GetNews) The Landsdale-based paving contractor provides brick and stone paving, driveway installations, soakwell drainage, retaining walls, and paving repairs across Perth's northern suburbs.

Perth, Australia - November 18, 2026 - IBP Paving is helping property owners across Perth improve their outdoor spaces with practical paving and drainage solutions backed by more than 20 years of industry experience. Based in Landsdale, the company provides brick paving, stone paving, driveway installations, soakwell systems, retaining walls, and paving repairs for residential and commercial properties.

Serving the City of Wanneroo, City of Joondalup, City of Swan, City of Stirling, and City of Bayswater, IBP Paving works with customers to select materials and designs suited to their properties, intended use, and outdoor layouts.

Paving Solutions for Different Outdoor Spaces

The company installs brick paving for driveways, patios, courtyards, garden paths, pool surrounds, and alfresco areas. Customers can choose from traditional patterns, including herringbone and basketweave, alongside more contemporary layouts. Material options and finishes help property owners coordinate paved areas with existing buildings and landscaping.

Through its brick paving Perth services, IBP Paving focuses on preparing the ground properly and selecting suitable base materials for the intended application. Driveways, for example, require a stable compacted road base beneath the bedding sand to support vehicle traffic.

Stone paving is another option for projects requiring natural textures and finishes. Available materials include granite, limestone, travertine, and sandstone. Depending on the stone and site conditions, installation methods may include a mortar bed over a concrete base or a compacted sand base.

Drainage and Retaining Walls for Perth Properties

Effective stormwater management is an important consideration when planning outdoor paving. IBP Paving provides soakwell installation in Perth, with systems sized and positioned according to site conditions and applicable local council requirements. Installing soakwells before laying paving helps coordinate drainage with the finished surface and can reduce the risk of water accumulating around the property.

The company also installs retaining walls, including limestone options, to support changes in ground level and complement landscaped areas. These services can be coordinated with paving work to help maintain consistency across the project.

Repairs, Clear Quotes, and Workmanship

IBP Paving also repairs sunken, uneven, and damaged paving. Where appropriate, existing pavers can be lifted, the bedding material corrected, and the surface relaid instead of replacing the entire area. This approach can help preserve usable materials and avoid unnecessary replacement costs.

The company handles excavation, preparation, installation, and finishing rather than operating solely as a paving supplier. Owner Idris manages site visits and written quotes, outlining the proposed materials, base preparation, paving pattern, and edge restraints before work begins.

IBP Paving offers a lifetime workmanship warranty, giving customers additional reassurance about the quality of its installation work.

Property owners can learn more about available services, including driveway paving in Perth and limestone retaining walls, by visiting the company's website.

About IBP Paving

IBP Paving is a Perth-based paving contractor located in Landsdale, Western Australia. With more than 20 years of experience, the company provides brick and stone paving, driveway installations, paving repairs, soakwell installation, retaining walls, and related outdoor services across Perth's northern suburbs. The company focuses on quality workmanship, transparent pricing, and practical solutions tailored to each property.