MENAFN - GetNews)"“Most small businesses already have a TV on the wall, and too often it's showing cable news or nothing at all. Ya Screen turns that TV into a sign that sells, without new hardware, a contract or an IT person. Got a TV? Ya got a sign.” – Matt Hagens, owner of Hagens Media"Hagens Media has launched Ya Screen, a digital signage app that turns any TV into a digital menu board, promo display or information screen in minutes. Businesses install the app, pair the TV with a 6-digit code, and manage every screen from a phone or computer. Ya Screen is live on Google Play, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, the Microsoft Store and the web, with LG, Samsung and Amazon Fire TV versions in review.

Mooresville, North Carolina - Nov. 18, 2026 - Hagens Media, a Mooresville-based web and media company serving the Charlotte region, today announced the launch of Ya Screen (yascreen), a digital signage app and digital menu board software for restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and small businesses. Ya Screen lets a business turn a TV it already owns into a digital menu board, promo display or information screen, and manage every screen from a phone or computer.

Ya Screen is available now on Google Play for Android TV and Google TV, the Apple App Store for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, the Roku Channel Store, the Microsoft Store for Windows PCs, and as a web player at yascreen/play that runs in any modern browser. Versions for LG and Samsung smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV have been submitted and are in review.

Setup takes three steps. A business installs the Ya Screen app on its TV or streaming device, pairs the screen with a 6-digit code shown on the TV, and uploads images, videos or menus from its dashboard. Content can be grouped into playlists, scheduled by time of day and pushed to many screens at once, so a lunch menu can switch to a happy hour board without anyone touching the TV.

"Most small businesses already have a TV on the wall, and too often it's showing cable news or nothing at all," said Matt Hagens, owner of Hagens Media. "Ya Screen turns that TV into a sign that sells, without new hardware, a contract or an IT person. Got a TV? Ya got a sign."

PlansYa Screen offers a free plan for small setups, and paid plans start at $52 per month. It runs on TVs and streaming sticks businesses already own, so there's no proprietary player to buy. Comparisons with services such as Yodeck and OptiSigns are at yascreen/yodeck-alternative and yascreen/optisigns-alternative.

Availability:

Ya Screen is available today. Install links for every platform are at yascreen/install. The App Store version for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV is at

About Hagens Media

Hagens Media is a web and media company based in Mooresville, North Carolina, founded in 2007. It builds websites and software for businesses across the Charlotte region. Its flagship product, Ya Screen, is a digital signage platform for small and multi-location businesses. The company's mission is to give every small business affordable tools to market itself, starting with the TVs already on its walls.