MENAFN - GetNews)"A residential apartment entry door with a keypad deadbolt."Brooklyn locksmith serving Williamsburg, Bay Ridge and Downtown Brooklyn outlines five lock, door and key checks for the holiday season

Brooklyn, NY - November 18, 2026 - Brooklyn Locksmith & Doors, a Brooklyn locksmith at 170 Marcy Ave serving Williamsburg, Bay Ridge and Downtown Brooklyn, today released a five-point entryway security checklist for residents and business owners heading into the holiday season. The checklist covers deadbolts, strike plates, rekeying, spare key planning and what to do during a lockout.

The holidays bring more deliveries, visitors and travel through Brooklyn doorways. New York's Department of State has issued consumer alerts about holiday package theft, with tips such as using doorbell cameras and delivery lockers. Entry hardware is the other half of home and business security, and it is easy to overlook until something fails.

The checklist from Brooklyn Locksmith & Doors includes the following:

A lock that sticks or turns stiffly is showing wear and is worth repairing or replacing before it fails, especially on an entrance that gets daily use.A deadbolt is only as strong as the plate and frame that hold it. Loose screws or splitting wood around the lock are weak points.After lost keys, a roommate moving out, or work done by outside contractors, rekeying makes old keys useless without replacing the hardware.Leave a spare with a trusted person instead of under a mat or planter, and keep a record of who holds copies.When searching for a locksmith near me in Brooklyn at night, confirm the provider is licensed and insured and ask for the price before work begins. Brooklyn Locksmith & Doors offers emergency locksmith service in Brooklyn 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Residents who need a locksmith in Williamsburg can also ask about door installation, access control and safes, which the company provides alongside residential and commercial lock service.

About Brooklyn Locksmith & Doors

Brooklyn Locksmith & Doors is a licensed and insured locksmith company at 170 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, providing residential, commercial and emergency service around the clock in Williamsburg, Bay Ridge and Downtown Brooklyn. Services include lockouts, rekeying, lock repair, door installation and access control.

Hours and reviews are listed for this Brooklyn locksmith on Google Maps.

More information is at Brooklyn Locksmith & Doors.