MENAFN - GetNews)"A clinician at True Performance in Rancho Santa Fe guides a young athlete through visual-motor reaction testing during a concussion rehab session."True Performance in Rancho Santa Fe, California, offers a structured concussion rehabilitation program for athletes, students and adults with lingering symptoms after a head injury. Led by Dr. Jeff McWhorter, D.C., the clinic's neurological rehabilitation team combines detailed testing, balance and eye-movement exercises, GyroStim rotation training and qEEG-guided neurofeedback, using re-testing to guide a gradual return to school, work and sport.

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA - November 18, 2026 - True Performance, a chiropractic- and rehabilitation-led clinic in Rancho Santa Fe, offers a structured concussion rehabilitation program for athletes, students, and adults whose symptoms persist after a head injury has been checked by a physician. The program, available through the clinic's concussion rehab Rancho Santa F service, starts with a detailed exam of balance, eye movement, reflexes, visual-motor skills, and thinking speed. Those results shape a plan that is retested along the way, helping patients and families move step by step from managing symptoms back toward the classroom, the workplace, and the field.

When Recovery Stalls After a Concussion

Many concussions improve within a few weeks. For some people, though, symptoms hang on. Headaches, dizziness, brain fog, sensitivity to motion, trouble concentrating, and poor sleep can make a school day, a work meeting, or a practice session feel out of reach.

Those lingering symptoms often involve several systems at once, including balance, vision, and the brain's ability to process information quickly. Because they are not always visible on standard imaging, patients and parents can be left unsure of what comes next or how to measure progress.

In Rancho Santa Fe and across North County San Diego, where youth, high school, and adult sports are a big part of community life, families are paying closer attention to how athletes return after a head injury. California law requires school athletes who sustain a concussion to receive written clearance from a licensed health care provider and to complete a graduated return-to-play protocol of at least seven days. Many families are also looking for non-surgical, non-drug rehabilitation options that work alongside the care their physicians already provide.

How the Program Works

Care begins with a short introductory call, followed by a comprehensive exam of about 90 minutes that includes a review of the patient's history and records. The clinic's neurological rehabilitation team in Rancho Santa Fe uses those findings to decide which therapies to use, in what order, and at what intensity.

Depending on the exam, a plan may include:



Balance and eye-movement exercises that may help the brain better coordinate vision, posture, and movement

GyroStim rotation training, which uses a computer-controlled chair to gradually challenge balance, motion tolerance, and visual tracking

Neurofeedback guided by an optional qEEG brain map, which records brainwave activity to help shape training sessions

Reaction and visual-motor training to support attention and processing speed

Regular re-testing so progress can be tracked and the plan adjusted Coordination with the patient's physicians, including referral back if progress stalls

Sessions start at or below the patient's current tolerance and build from there. Following widely used public health guidance, the program prioritizes a return to school or work before a return to sport. True Performance does not issue return-to-play clearance; that decision remains with a licensed provider. Individual results vary.

“Most of the families we see have already been told to rest and wait, and they're still dealing with headaches, dizziness or trouble focusing weeks later,” said Dr. Jeff McWhorter, D.C., founder, president and operator of True Performance.“What we can offer is a way to measure what's going on and a plan that moves at the patient's pace. When a student can sit through a full school day again, that's a big milestone, and it comes before we start talking about the field.”

A Measured, Team-Based Approach

True Performance describes itself as a chiropractic- and rehabilitation-led clinic rather than a medical doctor's office, and it works alongside patients' physicians. Dr. McWhorter, who earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University, focuses his practice on functional neurology, concussion rehabilitation and performance. He plans each rehabilitation program and sets the parameters for GyroStim rotation training sessions.

The clinic's neurofeedback protocols are shaped with input from board-certified neurofeedback consultants, and its reaction training uses DynaVision equipment. GyroStim therapy is offered at the Rancho Santa Fe location. For athletes who have not been injured, the clinic also provides baseline concussion testing, a short pre-season assessment that can serve as a reference point if a head injury happens later.

“Concussion recovery isn't a straight line, and patients deserve more than a one-time check,” McWhorter said.“Re-testing keeps everyone honest, including us. If the numbers aren't moving, we change the plan or send the patient back to their doctor. Having that kind of care close to home in North County makes it easier for families to stay consistent.”

Getting Started

True Performance is accepting new patients for concussion rehab in Rancho Santa Fe. The process begins with a 15-minute introductory call, during which patients or parents can describe symptoms and ask questions. The team then decides whether a comprehensive evaluation is the right next step. Parents of minors give written consent and take part in the evaluation. Because each plan depends on exam findings and the number of sessions, costs are reviewed directly with the clinic.

The clinic serves patients from Rancho Santa Fe and nearby communities, including Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carmel Valley. Directions to the concussion rehabilitation clinic in Rancho Santa F, located in Cielo Village, are available online. Patients and families can schedule an appointment through the clinic's website or by calling the office.

About True Performance

True Performance is a chiropractic- and rehabilitation-led sports medicine clinic located in Rancho Santa Fe, California, with a second office in Newport Beach. Founded by Dr. Jeff McWhorter, D.C., the practice specializes in concussion rehabilitation, vestibular and balance therapy, neurofeedback and sports injury rehabilitation. True Performance is committed to providing patients across North County San Diego with non-surgical, non-drug rehabilitation options for post-concussion symptoms, dizziness and balance concerns, with care coordinated alongside each patient's physicians.