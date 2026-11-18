MENAFN - GetNews)"Brandon Rowe, Founder and CEO of Simple Leaf Wellness Brands, comments on the bipartisan Hemp Guardrails Act and its proposed federal framework for hemp-derived products, emphasizing consumer safety, third-party testing, transparent labeling, responsible manufacturing and regulatory clarity for American businesses."Simple Leaf Wellness Brands welcomes the bipartisan Hemp Guardrails Act, introduced by Senators Tim Sheehy and Amy Klobuchar. The proposed legislation would establish federal safety standards for hemp-derived CBD, CBG, gummies, oils, capsules, and other products while supporting consumer protection, regulatory clarity, and continued access to responsibly manufactured hemp products.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nov. 18, 2026 - Simple Leaf Wellness Brands today welcomed the introduction of the bipartisan Hemp Guardrails Act, legislation introduced November 17 by U.S. Senators Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to establish a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived consumer products.

The proposed legislation would address changes to the federal definition of hemp scheduled to take effect December 11, 2026, which could significantly restrict the availability of many currently lawful hemp-derived products. Rather than relying solely on product prohibitions, the Hemp Guardrails Act proposes federal standards for manufacturing, third-party testing, labeling, age restrictions, and consumer protection.

Simple Leaf said the legislation represents an important development for American hemp farmers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers seeking greater regulatory certainty.

"Responsible hemp businesses have been asking for clear, enforceable regulations for years," said Brandon Rowe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Simple Leaf Wellness Brands. "We support strong consumer protections, age restrictions, independent laboratory testing, and transparent labeling. These are standards responsible companies should already be following. The Hemp Guardrails Act creates an opportunity to establish consistent federal oversight while preserving access to products that have been lawfully available to consumers for years."

Establishing federal consumer safety standards

The Hemp Guardrails Act proposes several measures intended to strengthen oversight of hemp-derived consumer products, including:



Restricting consumable hemp products to adults 21 and older.

Establishing child-resistant packaging and labeling requirements.

Requiring independent laboratory testing and accessible certificates of analysis.

Directing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to establish manufacturing, testing, registration, and enforcement standards.

Restricting certain synthetic and prohibited cannabinoids.

Establishing federal product classifications while preserving states' authority to adopt stricter requirements. Supporting domestic hemp cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and packaging.



The proposed framework would have implications across the hemp marketplace, including CBD products containing naturally derived cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), as well as consumer formats including gummies, oils, and capsules.

Simple Leaf emphasized that clear distinctions between cannabinoid types, manufacturing methods, and finished-product requirements are important considerations in developing consistent federal oversight.

Supporting American businesses and consumer access

The federal hemp industry has expanded substantially since passage of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, commonly known as the 2018 Farm Bill. The industry now includes agricultural producers, independent manufacturers, testing laboratories, distributors, and thousands of retail businesses.

The upcoming federal hemp definition, if implemented without further legislative changes, could affect a substantial portion of the existing hemp-derived consumer product marketplace.

"For small businesses, regulatory uncertainty affects everything from manufacturing and inventory planning to retail partnerships and long-term investment," Rowe added. "Companies that have invested in quality controls, independent testing, and responsible business practices need a regulatory framework they can plan around. Consumers deserve confidence in the products they purchase, and businesses deserve clear expectations for operating within the law."

Founded in Wisconsin in 2019, Simple Leaf Wellness Brands distributes hemp-derived products through direct-to-consumer channels and more than 150 retail locations nationwide.

The company maintains third-party laboratory testing and quality assurance practices across its product portfolio and continues evaluating regulatory developments affecting hemp-derived CBD, CBG, and other naturally occurring cannabinoids.

December 11 deadline remains in effect

The Hemp Guardrails Act has been introduced but has not been enacted. Unless Congress approves additional legislation, the federal hemp definition changes currently scheduled for December 11, 2026, remain in place.

Simple Leaf said it will continue monitoring legislative developments and working with industry stakeholders as federal policymakers consider potential changes.

"This is about finding a sustainable path forward," Rowe said. "Consumer safety and responsible access should not be competing priorities. We believe both can be achieved through thoughtful, science-based regulation that establishes meaningful standards and gives businesses and consumers the clarity they need."

About Simple Leaf Wellness Brands

Simple Leaf Wellness Brands is a Wisconsin-based hemp wellness company founded in 2019. The company develops hemp-derived wellness products, including CBD and CBG formulations available in gummies, oils, capsules, and other formats. Simple Leaf serves customers through direct-to-consumer and retail distribution channels, with a presence in more than 150 retail locations across the United States. The company emphasizes product transparency, third-party laboratory testing, quality standards, and regulatory compliance.

Disclaimer: Simple Leaf Wellness Brands states that its hemp-derived products are compliant with the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) and applicable federal and state regulations in jurisdictions where they are offered. The Hemp Guardrails Act is proposed legislation and has not been enacted. Future changes to federal law may affect the regulatory status and availability of certain hemp-derived products.