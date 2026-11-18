MENAFN - GetNews) Oaysys brings brands, influencers, and companies to large-format digital screens in the heart of the Big Apple, connecting landmark visibility with modern marketing.

MIAMI, FL - Nov. 18, 2026 - Oaysys is expanding its Times Square advertising services for businesses, emerging brands, creators, and influencers seeking visibility in the heart of New York City, the most populous city in the United States. The offering places brand creative on towering digital screens in the Big Apple and connects the appearance with a wider campaign.

Founded in 2022, Oaysys has operated for approximately four years as a creative digital marketing and business development agency. Its work in brand identity, website development, digital campaigns, content, and public relations now provides a foundation for a distinct Times Square offering. The opportunity is designed for organizations and individuals at different stages, from a new venture introducing itself to an established company announcing its next chapter.

Towering screens in the heart of the Big Apple

Times Square is known for enormous illuminated displays that rise above the bustling streets of Manhattan. Against that striking backdrop, a company's name, image or video can take on a larger-than-life physical presence. This setting is familiar worldwide through film, news and social media.

That experience is not reserved for large corporations. A founder can introduce a new company, a retailer can reveal a product, an artist can celebrate a milestone, and a creator can bring an online identity to a huge public display. For a small business or independent personality, seeing their brand high above the Big Apple can mark a major milestone.

Through its Times Square billboard advertising for brands and businesses service, Oaysys helps clients turn messages into expansive video or graphic creative. The physical scale can make a bold image or recognizable logo especially compelling, but clarity still matters: a concise line and strong identity are easier to absorb amid the energy of the city. Creative direction is tailored to the client's audience and announcement.

“There is something extraordinary about seeing a brand displayed at that scale in the heart of New York City,” said Mr. King, CEO of Oaysys.“The opportunity is to give that moment a clear message, then let the story travel well beyond the Big Apple.”

A platform for businesses and online creators

The offering addresses a broad mix of potential advertisers, including consumer brands, professional service companies, e-commerce businesses, founders, performers, influencers, and content creators. A digital billboard can mark a company anniversary, spotlight a collaboration, support an event or announce a new name. For independent creators, the towering display can extend a personal brand into an offline experience that followers recognize and share.

The appearance itself can become part of a wider communication plan. Photographs or video captured during a campaign may provide material for social posts, behind-the-scenes updates, websites, and future brand presentations. A creator might share the experience with an established community; a startup might use it to give a product launch a distinct visual centerpiece. Any additional online attention depends on the audience and how the content is distributed.

Oaysys emphasizes that the strongest campaigns start with a specific idea, not the display alone. A memorable creative concept can introduce a person, product or company without requiring viewers to absorb a lengthy explanation. Businesses can plan for continuity by ensuring the same visual identity and message appear across their website, social channels and customer-facing materials.

Connecting a New York City moment with wider brand visibility

Oaysys can coordinate the public-facing campaign with digital advertising, creative production, search visibility and media materials. As a creative digital marketing and business development agency, it can help a client present the Times Square appearance alongside a product page, company story, social campaign or press announcement. This approach connects the excitement of an iconic New York setting with places where interested audiences can continue learning about the brand.

The agency says its role is to help clients define the message, select suitable creative and coordinate the campaign with their broader objectives. Actual visibility and engagement depend on the campaign, audience and supporting activity; a public display does not guarantee sales or media coverage. For Oaysys, the new emphasis reflects its four-year evolution from digital marketing and branding into a broader mix of channels for companies and personalities seeking visibility.

About Oaysys

Founded in 2022, Oaysys is a creative digital marketing and business development agency serving entrepreneurs and established companies. Services include creative business solutions, major media placement, rapid and viral brand growth, website development, SEO, branding, paid media, content, AI automation and turnkey business development. More information is available at Oaysys.