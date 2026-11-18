MENAFN - GetNews) Founded in 2022, Oaysys reports more than 20 turnkey business sales and outlines its approach to branding, websites, launch preparation, and owner guidance.

MIAMI, FL - Nov. 18, 2026 - Oaysys, a creative digital marketing and business development agency, reports that it has surpassed 20 turnkey business sales, an operating milestone for a division focused on helping entrepreneurs take ownership of professionally developed companies. The milestone extends the agency's work beyond marketing established businesses into creating the brands, websites and operational foundations of new ones.

Founded in 2022, Oaysys has operated for approximately four years. During that period, its work in branding, website design, search engine optimization, advertising and customer acquisition created a foundation for a separate business-building service. The company reports that the resulting division has completed more than 20 transactions involving distinct, prepared business concepts rather than merely selling general startup advice.

A developed starting point for business ownership

The model is intended for people who want to enter a market without independently coordinating every initial decision. Depending on the particular company, a turnkey package may include its name, domain, visual identity, website, services or products, marketing materials, operating guidance and customer-acquisition planning. Oaysys describes the work as ready-to-launch turnkey businesses for entrepreneurs, with the exact scope defined by the assets and services in each business package.

A new owner still assumes responsibility for sales, delivery, management and business results. The distinction is that several foundational tasks have been completed before the transfer. Oaysys does not present the model as guaranteed income or a substitute for the buyer's own operational decisions. The practical value is in bringing related development work together before the owner begins running the company.

The approach differs from buying a franchise because an independently branded business generally does not come with the same standardized name, operating system or franchise restrictions. It also differs from buying a mature operating company whose price may reflect years of revenue and established customers. The turnkey format is positioned between these alternatives, with a developed starting framework but the ongoing work of building a business still ahead.

“Entrepreneurship does not become effortless because a company has been prepared in advance,” said Mr. King, CEO of Oaysys.“What we can do is organize the brand, digital infrastructure and starting materials so the new owner can focus on learning the market and operating the business.”

Branding and marketing built into the development process

A company's name, logo, website and customer-facing message influence how prospective customers understand it. Oaysys draws on its agency resources to develop those pieces together. A business may also receive lead-generation planning, search marketing preparation, social media assets or sales materials, depending on its industry and the agreed package. The objective is a cohesive starting presentation, not a one-size-fits-all template.

The agency also develops custom business concepts when an available package does not match the entrepreneur's interests or background. Its custom turnkey business development with branding and websites approach brings together concept planning, visual identity, digital setup, and initial marketing direction. Oaysys can then provide separate digital marketing or technology services as a business evolves, subject to the needs and agreements of the owner.

Owner preparation remains part of the handoff

Training and guidance can cover the company's intended customers, service structure, sales process, online platforms, marketing approach, and routine operations. This is especially relevant for first-time owners who may understand their chosen market but have limited experience managing a website, running campaigns or organizing inquiries. Oaysys says the handoff is designed to explain how the individual assets connect as a functioning business.

Prospective owners should examine the specific deliverables associated with a package, including which digital accounts, creative files and operating materials are transferred. They should also distinguish included training from optional ongoing marketing work. These details help a buyer understand the practical work required after the transfer rather than assuming that a completed website or brand identity automatically produces customers.

The 20-plus-sales milestone adds a specific measure to Oaysys's development history since 2022. The company plans to continue serving existing businesses through digital marketing while creating distinct business foundations for prospective owners. Buyers should evaluate each opportunity's stated assets, responsibilities, transfer terms and operating requirements on its own merits.

About Oaysys

Founded in 2022, Oaysys is a creative digital marketing and business development agency serving entrepreneurs and established companies. Services include creative business solutions, major media placement, rapid and viral brand growth, website development, SEO, branding, paid media, content, AI automation and turnkey business development.

More information is available at Oaysys.