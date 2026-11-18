MENAFN - GetNews) Fabric roof cleaning and protection joins a service menu built around car care at home or work

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Nov. 18, 2026 - D&V Detailing has added Convertible Soft Top Deep Cleaning & Fabric Protection to its service menu for drivers in Roseville and the Greater Sacramento area. Starting at $140, the service gives convertible owners a dedicated option for the fabric roof as they arrange care for the rest of their vehicle. The final price depends on how heavily soiled the roof is and is confirmed after an assessment.

A dedicated service for fabric roofs

A convertible combines different surfaces in one vehicle: painted panels, glass, interior materials and a fabric roof. Listing soft top care separately makes the scope of the appointment clearer. Owners can ask specifically about cleaning and protecting the roof, rather than assuming that the work is included in an exterior wash or a full detail.

Customers can describe the condition of the fabric and discuss the treatment with the team before booking. The $140 figure is a starting price, not a flat rate for every roof. The assessment allows D&V to explain the work involved and provide a quote that reflects the vehicle in front of them.

Car care where the day already happens

D&V provides mobile interior and exterior detailing at agreed home and workplace locations. For a driver planning a detail around work or family commitments, that means the appointment can take place where the car is already parked. The team confirms access and location requirements in advance so the visit can be planned around the requested service.

The business serves Roseville, Sacramento, Folsom, Citrus Heights and Elk Grove, as well as Carmichael and Fair Oaks. Customers outside those areas can contact the team to check availability. A make and model, city or ZIP code, and a short description of the work needed provide the starting point for a quote.

From everyday cleaning to a specific problem

The expanded menu sits alongside interior and exterior detailing packages and targeted treatments. Drivers can ask about seat shampoo and extraction, pet hair removal, headlight restoration or engine bay cleaning. These services address different parts of the vehicle, allowing a customer to begin with the concern that prompted the call.

An owner with a heavily used cabin may want to discuss interior deep cleaning. Another may be looking for exterior maintenance or help with a fabric roof. Explaining the problem first helps the team establish which service is relevant and what should be included in the appointment. Vehicle size and condition remain part of the pricing discussion.

Paint correction before ceramic protection

For owners considering more extensive exterior work, D&V also offers paint correction and ceramic coating. These serve different purposes. Correction addresses defects in the finish; ceramic coating adds a protective layer to the prepared surface. Applying a coating does not remove scratches by itself, so the condition of the paint matters when choosing the preparation work.

D&V lists single-stage paint enhancement in its three-year coating package, two-stage correction in its five-year package, and three-stage correction in its seven-year package. The additional polishing stages allow the scope of preparation to match different levels of paint defects. The team assesses the finish and discusses the appropriate approach before work begins.

Coating appointments also require suitable working conditions and arrangements for curing. Location and weather therefore form part of the booking discussion. A coated vehicle still needs regular washing and appropriate aftercare; the service does not make paint scratch-proof or eliminate maintenance.

Service information and appointments

Drivers can call D&V Detailing at +1 (916) 531-9633 to discuss their vehicle, preferred location and service needs. Current descriptions and starting prices are published on the company website, where customers can review the options before contacting the team.

Explore the services: Additional services | Ceramic coating

About D&V Detailing

D&V Detailing is a Roseville, California business providing professional mobile car detailing across the Greater Sacramento area. Its services include interior and exterior detailing, targeted cleaning treatments, paint correction and ceramic coating. Appointments, service scope and location requirements are confirmed directly with the team.

For more, visit: detaildv or send an email via ...

A closer look at the work

Left: machine polishing a Porsche. Right: a detailed Polestar interior. Photos courtesy of D&V Detailing.