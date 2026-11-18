MENAFN - GetNews) SEO Pages now sells AEO (answer engine optimisation) to UK SMEs and service businesses as a fixed-price, 90-day project, with weekly tracking across five AI tools.

LONDON - Nov. 18, 2026 - SEO Pages, the UK digital marketing agency for local businesses, has launched the 90-Day AI Visibility Sprint. The fixed-price project helps businesses get named when customers ask ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude or Google AI Overviews for a recommendation.

The sprint costs £1,950, paid upfront. SEO Pages records what each AI tool says about a business today, fixes the sources those tools rely on, then asks the same 20 customer questions again on day 90. Progress is tracked every week with AEO Sonar, the AI visibility tracker SEO Pages built.

Why AI answers matter to small businesses

Customers who used to scroll Google's list of links now ask an AI tool, "Who is the best accountant in Leeds?", and get one answer with a few names in it. A business left out of that answer never gets the call.

AI tools build those answers from sources they trust: a business's website, its Google Business Profile, its reviews and the directories in its sector. When those sources are thin or disagree with each other, the AI names a competitor it is more sure about.

Businesses are starting to look for help. UK searches for "AEO agency UK" reached 320 in October 2026, against an average of about 40 a month, according to Google Ads keyword data.

How the sprint works

The 90 days run in four stages, each with a fixed end date:

SEO Pages and the client agree 20 questions customers ask about their services and towns. The team then records what each of the five AI tools says today: who gets named, which sources it trusts and what it gets wrong.The business's name, address, services and areas are made to match across its website, Google Business Profile and listings. Wrong facts are corrected at the source, and files that tell AI who the business is are added to its site.Service and area pages are rewritten to answer customers' questions in the first lines. Reviews are asked for and answered, and listings are built up on the sites AI trusts in the client's sector.The same 20 questions are asked again. The final report puts day 90 beside day one and sets out a plan for the next three months.

Clients get a short report every week of the sprint: who each AI tool named, how often it named them, and what changed. SEO Pages makes no promise of placement, because nobody controls what an AI tool says. What it promises is a weekly record of what each tool says and of the work done.

A sprint, with a fixed end date

Richard Thomas-Pryce, founder of SEO Pages, said: "Your customers have started asking AI who to call, and most small businesses have no idea what it tells them. The sprint starts by showing them, one question at a time, then fixes what the AI is reading.

"We chose 90 days because the changes need that long to show up in AI answers, and because it is a short enough time to judge us on. Nobody can promise what an AI tool will say. So every week we show clients what each tool said and what we changed."

Who it is for, price and availability

The sprint is built for UK SMEs and service businesses where one new client is worth hundreds or thousands of pounds. These include accountants, solicitors, consultants and recruiters, trades and home services, home care agencies, nurseries, commercial cleaners, and fire and security firms. It also suits businesses with several sites or towns to cover.

Software, crypto and fintech companies are served by AEO Sonar, SEO Pages' own AI visibility product, so the two services do not overlap.

The 90-Day AI Visibility Sprint is available now at £1,950, paid upfront. After day 90, clients can keep the tracking and fixes going from £499 a month, with 30 days' notice to stop, or take the plan and run it themselves. Full details are at rel="nofollow" href="" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" co/services/ai-visibilit.

Notes to editors:

About SEO Pages

SEO Pages is a UK digital marketing agency for local businesses. We build websites and landing pages made to bring in enquiries, get them found on Google and in the map results, and run Google and Meta ads when a business needs enquiries sooner. Every engagement starts with a free call. SEO Pages Ltd is registered in England and Wales (company number 14129018) and is based in London. rel="nofollow" href="" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" c

About AEO Sonar

AEO Sonar is a product of SEO Pages Ltd. It tracks what AI tools say about B2B software, crypto, fintech and technology companies. aeosonar

Media contact. Richard Thomas-Pryce, founder, SEO Pages. Email ..., telephone +44 203 051 6344.

Image. The press image at the top of this release may be used with credit to SEO Pages.

Source. The search figure comes from Google Ads keyword data for the UK, retrieved on 17 November 2026.