MENAFN - GetNews) David Mondore is a US-based entrepreneur and travel content creator, covering destinations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America from a full-time traveler's perspective.

Los Angeles, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - US-based travel content creator David Mondore is steering travelers toward the island destinations of the Philippines, calling spots like Siargao and El Nido among the most rewarding places he has visited anywhere in Southeast Asia.

David Mondore, who has traveled widely across the region, says the Philippines' natural beauty is the clear reason to make the trip. While some visitors anchor their plans around the major urban centers, he argues that the country's magic lives in its islands, where turquoise water, dramatic limestone cliffs, and easygoing beach towns deliver the kind of scenery that resets a traveler's expectations.

“The islands are the whole reason to go,” David Mondore said.“Siargao and El Nido are the kind of places that make you rethink what a beach trip can be. The water, the cliffs, the pace of life out there, it's genuinely special.”

Siargao, long known as the country's surf capital, earns praise from David Mondore for its relaxed atmosphere and its balance of adventure and downtime. El Nido, with its island-hopping tours through hidden lagoons and secluded beaches, he describes as a highlight reel of everything that makes the Philippines worth the journey.

He suggests spending the bulk of a trip on the islands rather than in transit hubs, planning ferry and flight connections in advance since inter-island travel takes some coordination, and building in a buffer day so that moving between destinations stays relaxed rather than stressful.

“The one thing I tell people is to plan your island connections early and leave yourself some breathing room,” David Mondore said.“Do that, and the rest of the trip basically takes care of itself. The islands do the heavy lifting.”

David Mondore also encourages travelers to embrace the slower rhythm of island life rather than fighting it. The best moments, in his experience, come from unstructured days, long swims, fresh seafood by the water, and conversations with the easygoing locals and fellow travelers who gravitate to these places. He frames the Philippines as a destination that rewards presence over itinerary.

He positions the country as a natural fit for his broader travel philosophy, which favors depth and immersion over box-checking. Rather than attempting to see everything, he recommends choosing two or three islands and getting to know them well.

“You could spend a lifetime trying to see every island and never finish,” David Mondore said.“So don't try. Pick a few, settle in, and let them surprise you. That's where the best memories come from.” David Mondore's Philippines island guide will join his growing Asia collection at davidmondore, with detailed breakdowns of Siargao, El Nido, and the logistics of island-hopping planned.

About David Mondore

David Mondore is a US-based entrepreneur and travel content creator, covering destinations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America from a full-time traveler's perspective.