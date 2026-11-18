MENAFN - GetNews) Room AI now works as a conversation: users upload a room photo, say what to change, and each reply is the same room with only that changed and the layout kept. Free to try without a card; plans from $29 a month, no credits.

SINGAPORE - Nov. 18, 2026 - Room AI (roomai ), a conversational AI interior design assistant that edits a photo of a user's own room one change at a time, today announced its relaunch. The new version replaces the pick-a-style, get-a-new-room step many AI interior design apps use with a conversation about the actual room: a user says "paint the cabinets forest green" or "swap the sofa for a velvet one," sees the result, then says the next thing.

Each reply is a new photo of the same room with only the requested change made, and the walls, windows and camera angle kept where they were. Every version is saved to compare, and the next instruction picks up where the last one left off. The same conversation empties and stages rooms for property listings, renders a designer's sketch as a photo and relights a house for dusk.

Room AI launched on September 15, 2022, as Image Computer, just over three weeks after Stable Diffusion was released, and led with interior design from the start. More than 400,000 people have designed with it since, from homeowners to interior designers and real estate agents. It is designed, built and run by independent developer Marc Köhlbrugge.

"When we launched in 2022 the idea was new: upload a photo, pick a style, get a picture. A lot of apps followed, and that's still what AI interior design mostly means. But no real design is one step. You look at the result and want the sofa changed, or the walls a shade darker, or the floor put back the way it was," said Köhlbrugge. "The new Room AI works like that. You say what you want, see it, and say the next thing. It's a collaboration with the AI, in your own room, and it's the version I've wanted to build since the start."

Pricing. Room AI is free to try on a photo of a real room: signing up takes an email address, not a card. Personal is $29 a month ($228 billed yearly) for personal use. Pro is $99 a month ($828 yearly) for designers and agents working with clients, with a commercial license and four times the usage. Team is $299 a month ($2,388 yearly) for up to five people, with twelve times the usage. Each plan starts with a 7-day free trial; a card is needed for it, and nothing is charged until it ends. Usage is a monthly allowance, with no credits or add-ons. Subscribers cancel from the billing page themselves, and a charge is refunded in full within 7 days if the plan has barely been used. Users' photos and designs are not used to train AI models. Details: roomai/pricing.

For real estate agents and designers. A listing photo can be emptied, staged or turned into a dusk shot with one sentence each, and every room in a listing can be staged in the same style. Pro's commercial license covers listings and client presentations, with nothing charged per photo. Designers can ask for three directions in the client's own room before a meeting.

Room AI has also published a dated test of 15 AI interior design tools, putting one living-room photo through every tool with a free way in. Nine ran it, Room AI included, and their first results are published unedited; the other six are shown with their vendors' own examples, marked as such. The page states that Room AI wrote it: roomai/best-ai-interior-design-tools.

Room AI runs in any browser, with nothing to install. Screenshots, before-and-after images, logos and the facts above are at roomai/presskit.

About Room AI

Room AI is an AI interior design assistant that people talk to. Users upload a photo of a room and say what they would like changed, in their own words. Each reply is a new photo of that room with the change made, and the walls, windows and camera angle kept where they were. Room AI launched in September 2022, as Image Computer, and has been used by more than 400,000 people. It is made by Killbridge Ventures Pte. Ltd., Singapore, and designed, built and run by independent developer Marc Köhlbrugge, whose earlier projects include WIP, BetaList and Startup Jobs. roomai