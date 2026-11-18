MENAFN - GetNews) David Mondore is an American entrepreneur and travel content creator based in Los Angeles, sharing on-the-ground guides to destinations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Los Angeles, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Los Angeles-based travel creator David Mondore is expanding his destination coverage into Europe, naming Santorini one of the most beautiful places he has ever visited and a standout choice for travelers seeking a romantic, scenery-driven trip.

David Mondore says Greece delivered on a promise that few heavily photographed destinations manage to keep: it looked even better in person. Santorini, with its white-washed architecture cascading down volcanic cliffs toward the Aegean, left an impression strong enough that he ranks its sunset among the two best he has ever seen.

“Santorini genuinely lives up to the photos, which is rare,” David Mondore said.“The way the white buildings flow down the mountainside toward the water is incredible, and that sunset is something I'll remember for a long time. It's one of the most beautiful places I've ever stood.”

He frames Santorini as the ideal destination for couples and anyone drawn to striking scenery, slow evenings, and a sense of occasion. From cliffside dinners to quiet mornings overlooking the caldera, he says the island rewards travelers who come to savor rather than rush. His advice is to time at least one evening around the famous sunset and to book a vantage point in advance, since the best spots fill up fast with others hoping to catch the same view.

Looking ahead, David Mondore says he is especially eager to explore Greece's lesser-known islands, which he believes offer tremendous value and character for travelers willing to venture beyond the marquee names. Crete sits high on his list for its food, its landscapes, and its more grounded, everyday Greek rhythm.

“The famous islands are famous for a reason, but I've heard the second- and third-tier islands are where the real value is,” David Mondore said.“Crete is next for me. I want the food, the mountains, the local side of Greece that you don't always get in the most touristed spots.”

His recommended strategy for a Greek trip reflects his broader travel philosophy: pair one iconic island with one quieter, less-traveled one to get the best of both worlds. The famous destination delivers the bucket-list scenery, while the lesser-known island offers space, value, and a more relaxed pace.

David Mondore also notes that Greece fits neatly into his preference for destinations that reward longer stays. Island-hopping, he cautions gently, is best done without overpacking the itinerary, since ferry schedules and the slow charm of island life both argue for building in extra time.

“Greece is a place to slow down, not speed through,” David Mondore said.“Give it time, mix a famous island with a quiet one, and you'll come home with the kind of trip people remember for years.” David Mondore's Greece guides will be published as his European coverage expands at davidmondore.

About David Mondore

David Mondore is an American entrepreneur and travel content creator based in Los Angeles, sharing on-the-ground guides to destinations across Asia, Europe, and Latin America.