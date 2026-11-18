MENAFN - GetNews) David Mondore is an American entrepreneur and travel content creator based in New York, producing firsthand destination guides and travel tips spanning Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Los Angeles, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - David Mondore, an American entrepreneur and travel content creator based in New York, has announced a dedicated travel blog and ongoing content series documenting his experiences across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, pulling the threads of his recent travels into a single, growing resource for readers.

The series will feature in-depth destination guides drawn from David Mondore's firsthand journeys, including Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Mexico, and the Greek islands. Future coverage is already mapped out, with planned deep-dives into Da Nang in Vietnam and lesser-known Greek islands such as Crete, reflecting David Mondore's appetite for destinations that reward travelers willing to look past the obvious choices.

David Mondore says the blog is the natural home for a perspective he has spent more than a year developing on the road. Rather than quick hits and highlight reels, he intends to publish the kind of thorough, practical content that actually changes how someone plans and experiences a trip, written entirely from personal experience.

“Everything I publish comes from actually being there, spending weeks in a place instead of days,” David Mondore said.“That's the perspective I want to bring to readers. Not a rushed tourist's checklist, but the real, lived version of a destination.”

Several recurring themes will shape the series. One is David Mondore's belief that livable second cities, places like Osaka and Chiang Mai, frequently win travelers over more completely than the headline capitals they sit beside. Another is his practical, encouraging approach to eating well and affordably abroad, informed by a decade spent in the restaurant industry before he turned to travel content. A third is the broader case for slow travel, the idea that choosing fewer destinations and staying longer produces richer experiences and, often, lower costs.

The blog will also fold in light, useful guidance drawn from hard-won experience, from how to pick the freshest street-food stalls to how to plan island-hopping connections without stress. David Mondore says the tone throughout will be upbeat and practical, aimed at giving readers confidence rather than cataloguing worries.

“I want people to finish reading and feel like they can go do this, that it's easier and more rewarding than they thought,” David Mondore said.“The whole point is to make great travel feel accessible.”

As the series grows, David Mondore says a travel book is under consideration, which would collect and expand on the themes running through the blog. For now, his focus is on building out the destination library and establishing the platform as a trusted, firsthand voice in travel.

“This is the project I've been building toward,” David Mondore said.“Everything I've seen and learned on the road finally has a home.” The travel blog is launching at davidmondore, with new guides publishing on a rolling basis.

About David Mondore

David Mondore is an American entrepreneur and travel content creator based in New York, producing firsthand destination guides and travel tips spanning Asia, Europe, and Latin America.