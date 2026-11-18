MENAFN - GetNews) "RankMyDentist dental insight: interest in dental insurance rises every November, but many insured Americans don't use the benefits they already have."RankMyDentist analysis of three years of US Google Trends data shows that interest in dental insurance peaks every November during open enrollment. Many insured Americans still don't use the benefits they already have, and about 4 in 10 skip the dentist each year.

New York, NY - Nov. 18, 2026 - November is when Americans look into their dental coverage, according to new research by the RankMyDentist Insights Team. The team analyzed three years of US Google Trends data to see how interest in dental insurance and dental care changes through the year.



Dental coverage searches peak in November. In November 2025, US searches for“dental coverage” were 62% above the yearly average, roughly double their level in the first half of the year.

November is the busiest month for dental insurance searches. Searches for“dental insurance” were 23% above average in November 2025, the highest of any month that year.

The pattern repeats every year and is getting stronger. Searches for“dental insurance” rose in November in each of the last three years: 7% above the yearly average in 2023, 11% in 2024 and 23% in 2025. Interest in coverage does not lead to more searches for a dentist. Searches for“dentist near me” were flat in November 2025 and dipped in December. In 2023 and 2024, they fell 11–15% below the yearly average in November.



The timing matches open enrollment season, when many people choose or renew their plans. Yet many insured Americans don't use the benefits they already have. For years, about 4 in 10 Americans with private dental insurance haven't seen a dentist in a given year. That was true in 2019, according to federal data, and again in 2024, according to the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute. Each of them left their entire annual benefit, typically $1,000 to $2,500, untouched. Even among those who do go, fewer than 3% use up their full annual maximum.

RankMyDentist estimates that around 80 million privately insured Americans left at least $80 billion in annual dental benefits unused in 2024.

“People clearly spend November thinking about their dental plans, but that doesn't always turn into a visit,” said Jim Tomas, Head of the RankMyDentist Insights Team.“Most plans reset on December 31, so it's worth checking what your plan still covers this year and booking an appointment before the holidays.”

What patients can do this November



Check what your plan covers and how much of this year's benefit is left.

Make sure your dentist accepts your plan before you book. Book early, as appointments can be harder to get around the holidays.



Sources: Google Trends, United States, web search, weekly data.“Dental insurance” and“dentist near me”: 2023–2025.“Dental coverage”: 2025. Figures compare each month's average with that year's average. Google Trends measures relative search interest, not the number of searches. Dental visit data: Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, Statistical Brief #544 (AHRQ), 2019 data; American Dental Association Health Policy Institute,“National Trends in Dental Care Use, Dental Insurance Coverage, and Cost Barriers” (2026), 2024 data. Annual maximum data: National Association of Dental Plans, 2025 Dental Benefits Report (2024 data) and as reported by ADA News (December 2025).

About RankMyDentist

RankMyDentist is an online platform that helps patients find local dental care providers by offering verified reviews, ratings, and practice details. It allows users to compare dentists based on a transparent grading system, so once patients know what their plan covers, they can choose a dentist with confidence and make informed health choices. Patients can compare local dentists at rankmydentist.