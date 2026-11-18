ROANOKE, VA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Determining responsibility after an Uber or Lyft crash in Virginia depends on who caused the collision, what the rideshare driver was doing in the app, and which insurance policies apply. Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC ( ) has released guidance explaining how rideshare liability rules, insurance requirements, and injury claims work for passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists.

According to Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., Uber and Lyft are classified as transportation network companies, or TNCs, under Title 46.2, Chapter 20 of the Code of Virginia. This classification is distinct from the informal ridesharing arrangement defined in Section 46.2-1400, which covers carpools, vanpools, and bus pools. "Many people injured in a rideshare crash don't realize that the answer to who pays often turns on what stage the driver was in within the app," Fishwick explains.

Roanoke car accident attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. notes that Virginia Code Section 46.2-2099.52 sets insurance requirements based on the driver's app status. The law allows a person who suffered a loss, or their attorney, to request app status and insurance information when there is a reasonable belief that the crash involved a TNC partner vehicle. The written request must include the date, approximate time, and location of the crash, along with the TNC driver's name and crash report if available. The rideshare company must respond within 30 days, identify the insurance carrier, and explain whether the driver was logged in at the approximate time of the crash, as well whether a trip request had been accepted or a passenger was in the TNC partner vehicle.

Fishwick points out that Virginia's TNC coverage changes based on three relevant stages. When the app is off, the driver's personal policy applies. When the driver is logged in without an active accepted ride, lower TNC limits of at least $50,000 per person, $100,000 per incident, and $25,000 for property damage apply, and UM/UIM coverage is required. Once the driver accepts a prearranged ride request, the higher TNC insurance tier of at least $1,000,000 begins and continues until the ride is complete.

"Saving trip receipts, driver information, and in-app records early can help establish the driver's status and identify which insurance tier may apply," Fishwick advises. He emphasizes that app status sets the minimum coverage tier, but fault, policy terms, and other available insurance ultimately determine which policy pays.

When a third-party motorist, rather than the rideshare driver, causes the collision, that at-fault driver's insurance is often the primary source of recovery. This applies whether the injured person was a passenger in the Uber or Lyft, a pedestrian, or another motorist struck in the crash. Attorney Fishwick notes that if the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured, TNC UM/UIM coverage may apply to a rideshare passenger or driver who qualifies as an insured under the policy.

The firm handles rideshare claims by evaluating fault, addressing insurance disputes, and pursuing compensation through negotiations or litigation when needed. Fishwick observes that classification of drivers as employees or independent contractors depends on a fact-specific four-factor test, with control over the means and methods of the work serving as the determinative factor. Regardless of how a driver is classified, Virginia's TNC statute requires the applicable coverage.

Virginia Code Section 8.01-243 gives most injured people two years from the crash date to file a personal injury lawsuit, and filing an insurance claim does not by itself satisfy or pause that deadline. Different timing rules may apply when the injured person is a minor or when the crash causes a death. "Rideshare cases often involve several insurers and overlapping policies, which can take time to investigate," Fishwick highlights. "Beginning the process early can help protect the right to file suit before the deadline expires."

Attorney Fishwick also addresses Virginia's contributory negligence rule, which can bar recovery if an injured person's own negligence was a proximate cause of the crash or injuries. Passengers are less likely to face a contributory negligence argument because they do not control either vehicle in most rideshare crashes, while motorists and pedestrians may face closer scrutiny of their own conduct. The outcome depends on the evidence and the circumstances of the crash.

For those injured in an Uber or Lyft crash in Virginia, contacting an experienced car accident attorney may help clarify fault, identify available insurance coverage, and pursue compensation available under the law.

About Fishwick & Associates PLC:

Fishwick & Associates PLC is a Roanoke-based law firm representing clients throughout Virginia in serious personal injury, wrongful death, civil litigation, and criminal matters, including collisions involving rideshare drivers. The firm is led by John P. Fishwick Jr., a Roanoke native and former United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. The office is located at 30 Franklin Rd SW Ste 700, Roanoke, VA 24011. For consultations, call (540) 345-5890.

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