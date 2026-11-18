MENAFN - GetNews) Applications are open now through Oct. 31, 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Nov. 18th, 2026 - Dennis Herrera, a former securities professional, entrepreneur and founder of NuDay Capital, today announced the launch of the Dennis Herrera Scholarship, a $1,000 award for students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs. Applications are open now, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2027.

Herrera created the scholarship to ease some of the financial pressure that comes with rising education costs and to help students keep moving toward their academic and professional goals. The award is part of his personal philanthropy and reflects his commitment to supporting the next generation, particularly students pursuing entrepreneurial and business-minded paths.

Before founding NuDay Capital, Herrera spent more than two decades in the securities industry, where discipline, persistence and long-term thinking were part of the job. The scholarship's essay prompt draws on that same perspective by asking students to look honestly at a setback and what they took away from it.

To be eligible, students must be confirmed and enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program by the scholarship deadline. Applicants are asked to submit a 400- to 600-word essay responding to the following prompt:

Entrepreneurs rarely succeed without facing failure first. Describe a time you faced a significant setback, whether in business, academics, or another pursuit, and explain what you learned from it and how it shaped your approach moving forward.

Full scholarship details and application information are available at nudaycapital.

"Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned came from the things that didn't go as planned," Herrera said. "I want to help students who are putting in the work and building toward something real. I hope this essay gives them a chance to think about what their own setbacks have taught them."

About Dennis Herrera

Dennis Herrera spent more than two decades as a licensed securities professional before retiring from the registered securities industry in 2023. He founded NuDay Capital and serves on the board of Operation Warrior Shield. Herrera is also a father and family man, and his approach to business, service, and family life is grounded in patience, sound judgment, and a long-term view.