MENAFN - GetNews)""People open the site because they saw a ridiculous five-second cat cabaret clip and want their own grumpy tabby doing the exact same kick," said a spokesperson for KickDance AI. "Pre-tuning the camera framing and Kling 4.0 motion reference lets pet owners focus on finding a sharp picture instead of wrestling with video prompts.""Launched on November 16, 2026, KickDance AI turns still photos of cats, dogs, and friends into upright kicking dance clips ready for vertical feeds. Supports solo scenes or two-photo pet duets with one-time packs starting at $9.99 and automatic failed-run refunds.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - KickDance AI, a single-purpose AI video studio launched on November 16, 2026, turns still photos of cats, dogs, and friends into upright kicking dance clips ready for vertical feeds. Rather than forcing users to write motion prompts from scratch or commit to recurring software subscriptions, the web app pairs twelve curated dance templates with one-time credit packs starting at $9.99.

Getting a pet to stand on two legs in front of a camera is nearly impossible. Getting a tabby cat and an impatient corgi to pose together for a choreographed routine takes treats, patience, and pure luck. Even when pet owners try general video generators, vague text prompts tend to melt fur patterns, stretch legs into strange shapes, or blur ears mid-spin. Most video tools also lock quick weekend jokes behind monthly plans that keep billing long after the meme leaves the group chat.

Reference-driven motion transfer powered by Kling 4.0 by Kuaishou (via APIMart) replaces open-ended text prompting across the studio. Every template on aikickingdance pairs a driving dance clip with a tested Kling 4.0 prompt that visitors can inspect and copy right on the page before uploading. Pet owners pick 1 Photo in Studio, upload one clear JPG, PNG, or WebP snapshot, choose a wardrobe option, and let the reference clip supply the high kicks, knee lifts, and camera timing.

Parisian red skirts or a pet's own living room

Not every joke calls for the same stage. On supported solo moves, the studio lets users toggle between Match template scene and Keep my photo's look.

Selecting Match template scene inside the cat dancing AI generator dresses an upright tabby or tuxedo cat in a ruffled red cabaret can-can skirt and tiny black boots on a dusk Parisian cobblestone street lit by warm cafe lights. The prompt locks the cat's exact fur markings, eyes, ears, and whiskers in place while keeping the full body visible from ears to boots. Switching to Keep my photo's look runs the same bipedal kicks right inside an owner's living room or hallway while keeping the original coat and surroundings.

Dog owners get breed-friendly templates through the dog dancing AI video maker. Dog Can-Can Cabaret Kick casts pugs, corgis, or golden retrievers into a flared red dress, little boots, and a black feather headpiece on a twilight boulevard, preserving snout shape and coat patterns. For a casual indoor joke, Silly Side Kicks sets off bouncy alternating side hops down a bright hallway before ending with an extra high kick. Creators wanting classic cabaret choreography across either pet photos or human portraits can explore the full set in the can-can dance AI generator.

Casting two pet photos side by side without shared poses

A real cat and dog rarely sit peacefully shoulder to shoulder in sharp lighting. Switching Studio to Duo solves that staging headache with separate Left and Right upload slots.

Inside the cat and dog duet maker, users drop a cat photo into the left slot and a dog photo taken on a completely different day into the right slot, then generate a synchronized side-by-side dance. Cat & Dog Duo Kick sets both animals dancing upright together, while Holiday Pets Kick Line dresses two pets in matching festive sweaters for a winter chorus line.

"People open the site because they saw a ridiculous five-second cat cabaret clip and want their own grumpy tabby doing the exact same kick," said a spokesperson for KickDance AI. "Pre-tuning the camera framing and Kling 4.0 motion reference lets pet owners focus on finding a sharp picture instead of wrestling with video prompts."

Every render exports as a clean, watermark-free 9:16 MP4 at 720p resolution, running roughly five seconds with zero baked-in music. Leaving the audio track empty lets creators attach trending TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts soundtracks inside the social app where they post.

One-time credit packs, automatic refunds, and photo limits

Billing follows one-time credit packs processed through Waffo hosted checkout after signing in with Google or an email link. A single video costs $9.99, a three-video pack lowers the rate to $19.90 ($6.63 per video, rounded), and a five-video group chat pack costs $29.90 ($5.98 per video). Unused credits never expire. Each video deducts one credit from the pack, and if a generation hits a framing error or provider safety rejection, the platform returns that credit to My videos automatically. Refund requests on unused credits are handled by email within 14 days under published policy, with any used videos billed at the single-clip price.

Privacy rules treat pet and family uploads conservatively. Source files sit in private Cloudflare R2 storage, stay hidden from public galleries, and never enter AI model training sets. Photos delete automatically seven days after upload, while finished clips remain downloadable in My videos for 90 days before automatic cleanup removes them. Uploaders confirm ownership or permission on each video, and personal or commercial posting of authorized clips is permitted. Deletion requests are handled via... within 30 days under GDPR, UK GDPR, and CCPA rules.

Input framing still governs how cleanly a render holds up. Because bipedal kicks require clear body geometry, sharp front-facing pet photos showing both ears, eyes, whiskers, and chest in even daylight work reliably, whereas curled sleeping poses, cropped paws, or dim hallway shadows often break limb tracking. Dark-coated breeds like black pugs, Frenchies, or shepherds come through clearest when daylight catches an eye highlight and room remains above the ears and below the front paws. Like all generative video systems, clips vary across runs and may show occasional artifacts.

About KickDance AI

KickDance AI (aikickingdance) is an online AI dance video maker focused on funny pet cabaret clips, duets, and short-form kicking memes. Powered by Kling 4.0 and built around inspectable motion templates with pay-once pricing, the platform helps everyday users turn ordinary photos into watermark-free 9:16 clips without editing timelines or subscriptions.