MENAFN - GetNews)"Postbiotics Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the postbiotics market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 18, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the postbiotics market size was valued at $125.46 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $204.11 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The market expands as nutraceutical companies, commercial food processors, and animal nutrition formulators adopt inanimate microbial preparations for targeted immune and digestive support. Consensus definitions established by the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP), widespread consumer adoption of preventive gut-health supplements, and superior shelf stability compared to live probiotics support procurement volumes across retail pharmacies, functional food plants, and livestock feed mills worldwide.

The postbiotics market growth is also shaped by manufacturing standardization, strain-specific clinical validation, and rising food processor expectations regarding thermal stability during extrusion and pasteurization. Fermentation specialists and ingredient suppliers are investing in precision heat-inactivation systems, standardized metabolite profiling, and micro-encapsulated dry powder carriers. These operational developments help manufacturers integrate postbiotics into baked snacks, hot beverages, and pelleted animal feeds without losing bioactivity or requiring cold-chain distribution. Together, these factors strengthen the integrated postbiotics market forecast across established wellness markets and emerging nutritional sectors.

Postbiotics Market Trends

Thermal Stability Accelerates Adoption in Functional Foods and Beverages

One of the leading postbiotics market trends is the rapid incorporation of heat-killed microbial cells and cell-free supernatants into shelf-stable food and beverage formats. Unlike live probiotic bacteria that die during high-temperature baking, pasteurization, or acidic juice processing, postbiotic ingredients withstand extreme thermal and pH conditions without viability loss. Food formulators add heat-inactivated Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains into breakfast cereals, nutrition bars, ready-to-drink teas, and confectionery gummies. This processing compatibility expands gut-health positioning into everyday ambient grocery categories, supporting the postbiotics industry.

Dietary Supplements Anchor Revenue Through Standardized Strain Formulations

Preventive consumer healthcare represents a primary revenue pillar within the postbiotics market share. Supplement manufacturers formulate single-strain and multi-ingredient capsules targeting digestive comfort, immune modulation, and skin barrier health. Because inanimate postbiotics eliminate the risk of bacterial translocation in immunocompromised individuals, healthcare practitioners recommend postbiotic supplements for broad demographic cohorts, including children and older adults. Suppliers provide clinically documented cell counts and verified short-chain fatty acid concentrations, aligning with wider quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated food ingredients industry for traceable nutraceutical formulations.

Animal Feed and Pet Nutrition Expand Commercial Volume Deployment

Livestock and companion animal nutrition continues to drive the postbiotics market growth and shapes modern postbiotics market trends. Commercial poultry, swine, and aquaculture producers integrate yeast-derived and bacterial postbiotics into pelleted feed rations to support gut integrity, improve nutrient absorption, and reduce reliance on antibiotic growth promoters. Because postbiotics survive high-temperature steam pelleting without degradation, feed mills achieve uniform bioactive delivery across bulk rations. Concurrently, premium pet food brands incorporate postbiotic toppers and functional kibble coatings to support digestive regularity and coat health in dogs and cats.

North America Commands Market Revenue While Asia-Pacific Registers Rapid Expansion

Regional adoption patterns continue to guide the postbiotics market forecast. North America commands the largest regional market share, supported by high consumer awareness of microbiome wellness, established dietary supplement retail distribution, and active functional food product launches across the United States. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market, propelled by deep-rooted fermented food traditions in Japan and South Korea, expanding middle-class health expenditure, and commercial investments in functional dairy and beverage manufacturing across China and India.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Postbiotics Market Segmentation

By Type

Bacterial Postbiotics

Yeast-Derived Postbiotics

By Form

Dry (Powder, Granules)

Liquid

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverage

Animal Feed and Pet Nutrition

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Postbiotics Industry

The postbiotics industry exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive structure, with multinational nutrition corporations, specialized fermentation houses, and biotechnology ingredient suppliers competing across clinical strain validation, metabolite standardization, and global B2B distribution networks. Market participants strengthen their operational presence by acquiring proprietary microbial strain libraries, securing regulatory dossiers, and scaling industrial fermentation capacities.

Heat-inactivation precision, standardized bioactive markers, and sensory neutrality serve as primary areas of operational differentiation. Suppliers invest in controlled thermal processing and spray-drying technologies to ensure powders disperse cleanly in clear beverages without off-odors or sedimentation. Ingredient producers also collaborate with food and supplement brands to conduct human clinical trials and substantiate structure-function health claims, helping leaders protect their postbiotics market share.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the postbiotics market include:

Sabinsa Corporation

DSM-Firmenich

Kerry Group

Cargill

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Conclusion

The postbiotics market forecast points toward sustained expansion as supplement brands, functional food manufacturers, and animal nutrition producers adopt heat-stable microbial ingredients for digestive and immune wellness. Fermentation specialists respond by expanding strain-specific clinical portfolios, refining spray-dried powder stability, and scaling yeast-derived and bacterial production capacities to support ambient food processing and pelleted feed applications.

Overall, the postbiotics market size will continue to benefit from clear regulatory definitions, growing demand for shelf-stable gut-health products, wider availability across retail and commercial feed channels, and ongoing improvements in precision fermentation science. These combined factors support steady postbiotics market growth across the global postbiotics industry.

Explore Our Trending Reports

Frozen Bakery Additives Market Size: The global frozen bakery additives market is estimated at $2.37 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $3.21 billion by 2031, advancing at a 6.27% CAGR. Demand is driven by commercial bakeries, retail bake-off stations, and foodservice chains utilizing frozen dough and par-baked formats to reduce labor bottlenecks and maintain product consistency. While Europe anchors global revenue share (31.59%) through mature cold-chain infrastructure and industrial bakery capacity, Asia-Pacific is expanding at a leading 6.85% CAGR, prompting ingredient suppliers to substitute chemical oxidizers and synthetic dyes with clean-label enzyme blends and lecithin emulsifiers engineered to withstand freeze-thaw stress.

Soybean Derivatives Market Share: The global soybean derivatives market is estimated at $287.98 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $357.04 billion by 2031, growing at a 4.39% CAGR. While animal feed accounts for 59.50% of total market volume, biofuel applications are expanding at a leading 7.99% CAGR as renewable diesel production reshapes global soy oil supply chains. Asia-Pacific commands 42.10% of regional revenues, whereas the Middle East and Africa is pacing fastest at a 6.73% CAGR, pushing global crushers across the United States, Brazil, and Argentina to scale traceable, deforestation-free feedstock programs alongside high-purity soy protein isolates.

Cheese Ingredients Market Trends: The global cheese ingredients market reached $37.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise to $47.22 billion by 2030, registering a 4.73% CAGR. Sector resilience is underpinned by sustained cheese inclusion across processed convenience foods, foodservice menus, and hybrid dairy-plant formulations. While Europe leads regional revenue with a 30.28% share, Asia-Pacific is growing at a rapid 8.19% CAGR, encouraging ingredient suppliers to invest in precision-fermented caseins, specialty starter cultures, and clean-label texturizers to capture premium and plant-based cheese demand.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-the-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree.