MENAFN - GetNews) With more than 20 years of commercial refrigeration experience, Sam Celesti provides emergency repairs, preventative maintenance, installations, and custom cool room solutions for Perth businesses.

Perth, Australia - Nov. 18, 2026 - Refrigeration breakdowns can create serious challenges for restaurants, supermarkets, cafes, hotels, and other businesses that depend on consistent temperatures to protect stock and maintain daily operations. Commercial Refrigeration Perth provides repair and maintenance services designed to help local businesses address equipment failures quickly and reduce the risk of costly downtime.

Led by refrigeration technician Sam Celesti, the company brings more than 20 years of commercial refrigeration experience to businesses across Perth. Its services include emergency repairs, equipment installation, preventative maintenance, and custom cool room and freezer construction. Same-day emergency callouts are available, with service offered seven days a week.

Repair Services for Essential Refrigeration Equipment

Commercial refrigeration systems vary according to the industry and the products being stored. Commercial Refrigeration Perth works on a range of equipment used in hospitality, retail, healthcare, and food storage environments.

Services cover upright and glass-door display fridges, underbench refrigeration units, bar fridges, back-bar systems, supermarket display cabinets, chest freezers, and ice cream display cabinets. The company also services pharmacy and vaccine refrigerators, where maintaining the required temperature range is particularly important.

Businesses experiencing equipment problems can arrange commercial fridge repairs, with faults assessed before repairs begin. The company provides a fixed quote before replacing parts, helping customers understand the expected costs before authorising work.

Cool Room Repairs and Custom Installations

A malfunctioning cool room can put large quantities of perishable stock at risk. Commercial Refrigeration Perth diagnoses refrigeration faults and works to restore the required operating temperatures.

Its cool room repairs service addresses problems affecting commercial cooling environments. The company also designs and builds custom cool rooms and freezers around individual business requirements, rather than relying solely on standard configurations.

For businesses looking to improve equipment reliability, preventative maintenance plans provide an opportunity to identify developing problems before they lead to unexpected breakdowns. Regular servicing can also help businesses manage refrigeration performance and maintenance expenses.

Ice Machine Repairs and Ongoing Support

Ice production is another important requirement for bars, restaurants, hotels, and supermarkets. Faulty equipment can interrupt service, particularly during busy trading periods.

Commercial Refrigeration Perth provides ice machine repairs Perth, including repairs, descaling, and sanitising. Its services cover cube, flake, and nugget ice machines, undercounter units, modular machines, and ice dispensers.

The company also supplies and installs commercial refrigeration equipment across major brands, offering businesses a single point of contact for repairs, servicing, and installation without subcontractors.

About Commercial Refrigeration Perth

Commercial Refrigeration Perth provides commercial refrigeration services throughout Perth, Western Australia. Led by Sam Celesti, the company specialises in commercial fridge and freezer repairs, cool room repairs, ice machine servicing, preventative maintenance, and custom refrigeration installations.

Businesses can find service information and contact details at .