MENAFN - GetNews)JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126) announced that Carteyva® (relmacabtagene autoleucel injection), its autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, has been included in the 2026 edition of China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). It is the only CAR-T therapy included in this edition of the list. The listing takes effect on January 1, 2027, and covers all three approved lymphoma indications, subject to applicable reimbursement criteria.【1】

Reimbursement and Approved Indications

Treatment cost has been a barrier to CAR-T access. Reimbursement under China's basic medical insurance is expected to reduce out-of-pocket drug costs for eligible patients. The listing may also support timely identification, referral and specialist assessment of patients who may benefit. Individual reimbursement remains subject to applicable national and local rules.【1】

Carteyva® is approved in mainland China for the following adult indications.【2】

1 or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and high-grade B-cell lymphoma with MYC and BCL-2 and/or BCL-6 rearrangements (double-hit or triple-hit lymphoma).

2 lymphoma (FL), histologic grades 1, 2 or 3a, that is refractory to or relapses within 24 months of second-line or later systemic therapy.

3 or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including treatment with a Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

Clinical Evidence and Treatment Network

Carteyva® was the first CAR-T therapy approved as a Category 1 biologic in China and, as of November 14, 2026, was the only CAR-T therapy approved in mainland China for these three lymphoma indications.【2】

As of October 31, 2026, the longest follow-up in a registrational study of Carteyva® had reached eight years. According to company records, more than 1,200 patients had received the treatment, and the network included more than 200 certified treatment centers across China.【3】 The Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology's lymphoma guidelines recommend Carteyva® in relevant clinical settings.【4】 A post-marketing real-world study (CTR20221920) had enrolled 200 patients by the same date to collect additional effectiveness and safety data from routine clinical practice.【5】

Manufacturing and Product Quality

Autologous CAR-T therapy is manufactured from each patient's own cells and is subject to product release testing. JW Therapeutics' commercial facility in Suzhou has six independent manufacturing modules and a quality management system that covers the full manufacturing process. Since the commercial launch of Carteyva®, the company has recorded a 99% manufacturing success rate on the first attempt and a 100% product delivery rate. These figures reflect historical performance.【6】

The company continues to improve its manufacturing processes and operations to prepare for potential increases in demand following reimbursement. It will continue to follow Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and apply approved manufacturing processes, quality standards and product release requirements.【6】

Manufacturing Technology and Cost

Lentiviral vectors are a key input in CAR-T manufacturing. JW Therapeutics has developed a suspension lentiviral vector (sLVV) platform intended to reduce reliance on higher-cost imported vectors and improve supply reliability. In October 2025, China's National Medical Products Administration accepted the company's supplemental application to use an in-house produced vector in Carteyva®. Implementation of the proposed change remains subject to regulatory approval.【7】

In 2025, JW Therapeutics entered into a non-exclusive sLVV manufacturing technology license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.【8】Under an expanded collaboration, Regeneron received a license to JW Therapeutics' proprietary drug product process and an option to license its lentiviral vector manufacturing process.【9】

Cell Therapy Research and Development

JW Therapeutics is developing JWCAR239, an investigational autologous CAR-T candidate that targets CD19 and CD20. It incorporates two additional functional elements being studied for their potential effects on activity and persistence.【10】The company is also conducting research on an in vivo CAR-T platform. That platform remains investigational.【11】

Feng Tian, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JW Therapeutics, said the listing is expected to reduce a financial barrier for eligible patients. He noted that the company's work on manufacturing technology is intended to improve production efficiency and reduce costs while maintaining approved quality standards. He said JW Therapeutics would continue to invest in clinical development and manufacturing to support broader patient access.

Notes and References

【1】 National reimbursement. National Healthcare Security Administration and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, 2026 National Drug List for Basic Medical Insurance, Maternity Insurance, and Work-Related Injury Insurance. The statement that Carteyva® is the only CAR-T therapy listed refers to the 2026 NRDL, not the separate Commercial Health Insurance Innovative Drug Directory. Coverage is subject to applicable national and local rules. See also JW Therapeutics' Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing of November 15, 2026. ( HKEX filing

【2】 Marketing approval and indications. National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) registration approval information and approved prescribing information for relmacabtagene autoleucel injection. Initial marketing approval was granted in September 2021. Statements about the first Category 1 approval and the three-indication approval refer to CAR-T therapies approved in mainland China as of November 14, 2026.

【3】 Clinical follow-up and commercial data. Data as of October 31, 2026. The longest follow-up is from a registrational clinical study of Carteyva®. The cumulative number of patients treated and the number of certified treatment centers are from JW Therapeutics' internal commercial data. Data on file, JW Therapeutics.

【4】 Clinical guideline recommendations. Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO). CSCO Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphoma (2025). See the original guidelines for the relevant sections and specific recommendations.

【5】 Post-marketing real-world study. Post-marketing real-world study of relmacabtagene autoleucel injection, registration number CTR20221920. Actual enrollment as of October 31, 2026 is based on study records. Data on file, JW Therapeutics.

【6】 Manufacturing and delivery data. JW Therapeutics commercial manufacturing and quality management records. The 99% first-pass manufacturing success rate and the 100% product delivery rate are historical figures since Carteyva® was commercialized. Definitions and calculation methods are based on the company's internally verified manufacturing quality data. See JW Therapeutics' September 8, 2026 press release and related company disclosures. Company release

【7】 In-house lentiviral vector and regulatory status. JW Therapeutics, announcement regarding NMPA acceptance of the post-marketing supplemental application for use of an in-house produced lentiviral vector in Carteyva®, October 9, 2025. Implementation of the proposed change is subject to regulatory approval. Company release

【8】 Juno technology license. JW Therapeutics. JW Therapeutics Announces sLVV License Agreement with Juno Therapeutics. April 18, 2025. Company release

【9】 Regeneron technology collaboration. JW Therapeutics. JW Therapeutics and Regeneron Expand Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Advance TCR-T Cell Therapy Development. October 30, 2025. The scope of the licenses, the option, and the conditions for effectiveness are subject to the company's announcements and the relevant agreements. Company release

【10】 JWCAR239 research. JW Therapeutics, abstract 3249, American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, 2026. The cited findings are primarily preclinical and do not establish clinical efficacy or safety.

【11】 In vivo CAR-T research. JW Therapeutics' research and development records. The platform remains investigational. Data on file, JW Therapeutics.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 02126) is a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing cell immunotherapies. The company was founded in 2016 by WuXi AppTec and Juno Therapeutics, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). Its first product, Carteyva® (relmacabtagene autoleucel), became the first CAR-T therapy approved in China as a Category 1 biologic in 2021. JW Therapeutics is committed to advancing cell therapy innovation and expanding patient access to these treatments.